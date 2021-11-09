Sports

Shastri hails India as one of cricket’s ‘greatest teams’

By AFP
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 23: Coach Ravi Shastri of India looks on during day three of the First Test match between New Zealand and India at Basin Reserve on February 23, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

DUBAI: Outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri said split captaincy will work for a side he called “one of the greatest” teams in cricket history.

Already-eliminated India thrashed Namibia in their final T20 World Cup match in Dubai in Virat Kohli’s last game as captain in the shortest format.

The game also ended Shastri’s five-year tenure as coach of the national side who reached great heights under his guidance but failed to win a world crown.

But Shastri believes a World Cup title is not far from the team that will have a new T20 captain and Rahul Dravid as their coach.

“I’m not saying a great cricket team India, I’m saying one of the great cricket teams in the history of the game,” Shastri told reporters.

“You’ve got to have a bunch of players who are fit, hungry, fearless, have the quality, have the belief, and then to stay fit so you can play those five years together and go across the globe and perform everywhere.”

India came into the tournament as favourites but lost their opening two matches by big margins to slip out of the semi-final race and New Zealand’s win over Afghanistan on Sunday finally knocked out Kohli’s team.

“We lacked the daring in the second game against New Zealand. But still, it’s something for the boys to learn. They’ll get an opportunity again next year,” Shastri said of next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“It’s not often you have World Cups in 12 months. So hopefully, they’ll go and kick some butt there.”

Rohit, ‘capable guy’

Senior batsman Rohit Sharma is primed to succeed Kohli, who will remain captain in Test and ODIs, as T20 captain and Shastri said the move is the way forward in the bubble life during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s not such a bad thing because of the bubble and because of the amount of cricket being played,” said Shastri.

“The players need to be rotated around and given the space they need to spend some time with their families, see their parents.”

He added, “I think in Rohit you’ve got a very capable guy. He’s won so many IPLs. He’s the vice-captain of this side. He’s waiting in the wings to take that job.

“We might not have won this World Cup, but I think going forward we’ll continue to have a strong team because the IPL throws a lot of young players into the mix. Rahul (Dravid) will have his own ideas on how to take this team forward.”

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been blamed for players’ fatigue as the tournament, played in the United Arab Emirates, ended two days ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The 59-year-old Shastri said he offers no excuse.

“When you’re six months in a bubble, this team, there are a lot of players on this team who play all three formats of the game. In the last 24 months, they’ve been home for 25 days,” said Shastri on the relentless cricket calendar.

“I don’t care who you are, if your name is Bradman, if you’re in a bubble as well, your average will come down because you’re human.

“The cricket itinerary is so packed that you can only do one thing at a time. At least they played some T20 cricket in the IPL. I just wish the gap was a little more.”

Previous articleEpaper – November 9 LHR 2021
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

England cricket chief Tom Harrison flies to Pakistan for meetings with PCB chairman

English cricket's top administrator has flown to Pakistan in a bid to repair relations damaged by the cancellation of October's Twenty20 tour. A spokesperson for...
Read more
Sports

Shoaib decides to fight legal battle after PTV sends recovery notice

After the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) sent former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar a recovery notice asking him to pay Rs100 million in damages and...
Read more
Sports

T20 World Cup: India thrash Namibia by nine wickets

DUBAI: India hammered Namibia by nine wickets to give Virat Kohli a winning farewell in his last match as Twenty20 captain and finish their...
Read more
Sports

Cricket legend Dev says Indian players put IPL before country

NEW DELHI: Indian legend Kapil Dev accused the nation's cricket players of prioritising the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) over national duty, after the...
Read more
Sports

Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

ISLAMABAD: Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time in nearly 24 years when it plays three Test matches, three One-Day Internationals and a...
Read more
Sports

Djokovic’s greatness will be recognised eventually, says Medvedev

PARIS: The tide is turning in tennis legend Novak Djokovic's favour in gaining the respect he deserves from followers of the sport but he...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP to take action against officers involved in Daska by-election fiasco

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday discussed reports of two inquiry committees, which were earlier formed to probe the Daska by-election. The meeting...

Insanity vs sanity

Revisiting Iqbal Museum

The ghost of AQ Khan?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.