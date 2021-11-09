Sports

Aussie hitter Maxwell may miss Pakistan tour for long-delayed wedding

By Agencies

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell is uncertain whether he will make Australia’s tour of Pakistan in March-April as he and his fiancee plan to have their long-delayed wedding at that time.

Maxwell and pharmacist Vini Raman were engaged in March 2020 but have had to reschedule their wedding several times due to Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

The 33-year-old would be among the first picked for Australia’s limited overs matches against Pakistan between March 29-April 5, which follow a three-test series in the South Asian nation.

“I think its great that we’ve got a tour to go back there. I think I saw it was 1998 the last time we went there,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“Whether I’m going there or not might probably hinge on my fiancee because my wedding is supposed to be on during that time. So I’m probably not quite the right person to ask that question.”

Asked whether his fiancee might consider moving the wedding again, Maxwell said: “Not a chance.

We’ve already moved it a couple of times so I think this is it.” Australia meet Pakistan in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday as they bid for their first title in the global tournament.

While he had been in top form during the Indian Premier League, Maxwell has not had the kind of destructive innings with the bat in the World Cup that Australian fans have craved.

He was, however, starved for chance in the last two matches, finishing unbeaten without scoring in both the wins against Bangladesh and West Indies.

“I’m not sure if you’ve noticed but I’ve got two not outs back-to-back which is pretty rare in my career,” he said with a laugh.

“It means the top order is going really well if I’m not spending that much time out there.

“I’ve been in a really good head-space so hopefully (I’m) not required again or hopefully required for another zero not out and just stay at the other end.”

 

Previous articleFrom a teenage YouTube hit to ’emperor’ Babar — Pakistan skipper ready to conquer world
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

From a teenage YouTube hit to ’emperor’ Babar — Pakistan skipper ready to conquer world

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody believes Babar will become a bigger star than even India skipper Virat Kohli. He was the fresh-faced 15-year-old who stared...
Read more
Sports

ICC confirms match officials for T20 WC semi-finals

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the appointments of match officials for the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup 2021. On-field umpires Marais...
Read more
Sports

Cafes, shopping malls to hold live screening events for Pak-Australia semi-final

The second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia will be played on Thursday. As watching a match with other cricket...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan team will perform well in Australia semi-final: Babar

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has said that his side will maintain the winning momentum and perform well against Australia in the semi-final...
Read more
Sports

‘Emporer’ Babar ready to conquer world

DUBAI: He was the fresh-faced 15-year-old who stared down Shoaib Akhtar in the nets, became the highest-ranked T20 batsman in the world before being...
Read more
Sports

Scrum-half Aaron Smith on All Blacks injury cover dash to Dublin

WELLINGTON: All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith launched a late dash to Dublin Tuesday after being called up as injury cover for upcoming Tests against...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

DHC approves funds for Khanewal hospital

KHANEWAL: The District Health Council approved funds of over Rs2.9 million for renovation and purchase of material for District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khanewal on...

Three more arrested in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Sarobi Dam cost increased by Rs184 million

PDM, PPP enter into fresh verbal clash as Kaira, Hamdullah exchange barbs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.