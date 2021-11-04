World

Taliban leader warns against infiltrators in the ranks

By Agencies

KABUL: The supreme leader of the Taliban warned on Thursday against the danger of turncoats and infiltrators in the movement that has taken charge of Afghanistan.

Reflecting the seriousness of the threat, the reclusive Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a rare written public statement to urge Taliban commanders to purge their ranks.

In it he says “all those elders of their groups must look inside their ranks and see if there is any unknown entity working against the will of the government, which must be eradicated as soon as possible.

“Whatever wrong happens, the elder will be responsible for the consequences of the actions in this world and in the afterlife,” he warned, in a statement tweeted out by multiple Taliban accounts.

The Islamist militant movement seized power in August after overrunning the capital and ousting the collapsing US-backed government, declaring a new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

But after 20-years of guerrilla warfare, the Taliban has been forced to expand their ranks rapidly by recruiting former foes, allied militants and young madrassa students.

Now that it is the government, the movement faces attacks in its turn from hardline factions like the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).

The groups are now bitter rivals, but there has been movement between them over the years and they both employed tactics like suicide bombings and civilian massacres to destabilise the former regime.

On Tuesday, at least 19 people including a Taliban commander were killed in a gun and suicide bomb attack claimed by IS-K on a military hospital in the heart of Kabul.

Taliban commanders insist that they can re-establish stability and security, but there have also been killings blamed on Taliban elements or extremist infiltrators.

Last week, for example, gunmen who presented themselves as Taliban shot dead three wedding guests in a dispute about the playing of music, which the movement frowns upon.

Taliban spokesman insisted the killers were not acting under orders and promised they would be punished.

In his statement, Akhundzada said Taliban unit commanders must take the time to sit down with their recruits to “try to work on their manners and behaviour so that these mujahideen can work better for his leader.”

Previous articlePCB announces schedule of West Indies tour
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US cities in Michigan elect first Muslim mayors

WASHINGTON: In Tuesday's mayoral elections in the US, two Muslim Americans were elected to lead cities in Michigan. Abdullah Hammoud became Dearborn’s first Muslim mayor....
Read more
World

Britain approves Merck’s oral Covid pill in world first

LONDON: Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing Covid antiviral oral pill jointly developed by Merck...
Read more
World

Taliban chief warns against infiltrators in the ranks

KABUL: The supreme leader of the Taliban warned Thursday against the danger of turncoats and infiltrators in the movement that has taken charge of...
Read more
World

China says US report on nuclear arsenal ‘full of prejudice’

BEIJING: Beijing hit back Thursday against a US report on China's expansion of its nuclear arsenal, calling it "full of prejudice", and accused Washington...
Read more
World

US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge: lawyer

LONDON: An American journalist detained for months by Myanmar's junta has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge, his lawyer told...
Read more
World

N Korea can produce more uranium than current rate, report says

SEOUL: North Korea can get all the uranium it needs for nuclear weapons through its existing Pyongsan mill, and satellite imagery of tailings piles...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Australia crush Bangladesh by eight wickets

DUBAI: Adam Zampa claimed his maiden five-wicket haul to help Australia boost their semi-final hopes at the T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing...

Run rate to decide fate of top teams in T20 World Cup

King Salman Relief Centre launches Winter Relief project in Pakistan – 2021

Pakistan, UK conduct joint naval drill

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.