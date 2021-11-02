NATIONAL

Direct PIA flights to Baghdad soon: spokesperson

By APP
PIA Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777-200 wide body airplane with two GE90 engines and registration AP-BHX landing at London Heathrow International Airport in England, UK. PIA PK is the national flag carrier of Pakistan. The airline connects London to Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights to Najaf city of Iraq while special flights for the capital of Baghdad will begin soon.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Niazi on Tuesday said the latest operations would further strengthen ties between the brotherly nations and efforts were underway to resume flights to Baghdad.

“Our special flight operations to Najaf were highly successful,” Niazi said while speaking to Pakistan Television.

The inaugural flight, PK-219, carrying 91 passengers, landed in Najaf on October 30.

PIA was taking practical steps to provide the best facilities to passengers besides providing onboard wi-fi internet service, he said.

Replying to a question, the spokesman said the airline had also upgraded its kitchen services focusing on fresh food with varied tastes and improved presentation.

Previous articleSkilling-up young people vital for development: president
Next articleLahore farmers accuse ‘mafia’ of land grab for Ravi city
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan records lowest single-day Covid-19 tally: health ministry

ISLAMABAD: In an indication of a dwindling fourth wave of coronavirus, Pakistan logged 457 new infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lahore farmers accuse ‘mafia’ of land grab for Ravi city

It has been called Pakistan’s answer to Dubai, a brand new multitrillion-rupee development of towering skyscrapers, futuristic domes and floating walkways. But Ravi Riverfront City, described...
Read more
NATIONAL

Skilling-up young people vital for development: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday, while terming intellectual excellence the key to match the pace of global advancement, said Pakistan needed to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan LNG issues emergency tender after term cargoes cancelled

ISLAMABAD: State-owned Pakistan LNG Limited is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in November through an emergency tender after its term...
Read more
NATIONAL

Government frees 860 TLP activists

LAHORE: As many as 860 activists and supporters of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party detained at prisons across Punjab were released on Tuesday,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four terrorists killed in KP clash with police

ISLAMABAD: Four terrorists were killed in a clash with police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said in a statement on Tuesday. The counter-terrorism department of police...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Skilling-up young people vital for development: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday, while terming intellectual excellence the key to match the pace of global advancement, said Pakistan needed to...

Pakistan LNG issues emergency tender after term cargoes cancelled

Government frees 860 TLP activists

Four terrorists killed in KP clash with police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.