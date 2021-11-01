NCOC daily update: 482 new cases, 6 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday confirmed 482 new Covid-19 cases and six more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

The NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the country has conducted 20,839,791 tests so far confirming overall 1,273,560 cases, including 1,222,559 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 22,545 who are under treatment across the country, including 1,338 those who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed six people on Sunday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,456.

Sindh is the most-affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 470,175 infections followed by Punjab which has reported 440,259 infections.