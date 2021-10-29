NATIONAL

India failed to protect its minorities: Foreign Office

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday condemned the vandalisation of mosques and private property of local Muslims in the northeast state of Tripura in India, saying the state had failed to protect its minority subjects.

A mosque was vandalised and shops and houses were attacked in the Panisagar sub-division of North Tripura district on Tuesday during a rally of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a far-right Hindu organisation.

A video showing the vandalism has gone viral on social media and people who were part of the mob could be heard chanting “Tripura mein mullah-giri nahin chalegi, nahi chalegi”.

“These senseless attacks are continuing since last week. The state machinery has reportedly not only failed to protect Muslims and their properties but remained non-responsive to desperate calls for help by the local Muslim organizations,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It further said it was reprehensible the Hindutva driven combination of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its parent body, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, had a track record of conducting massacres and systemic rights violations targeting Muslims under its watch from Gujarat in 2002 to New Delhi in 2020.

“In today’s India, there is little space for minorities and their way of life,” it said.

The Foreign Office said it was equally condemnable that targeted and brutal eviction of Muslims from their ancestral homes in Assam continued unabated.

The statement said Pakistan called on the international community to play its role to stop the rising tide of Islamophobia and attacks against minorities, particularly Muslims, in India.

This must ensure safety, security and well-being and protection of their places of worship and heritage sites, the statement said.

