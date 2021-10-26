NATIONAL

Top virologist urges nation to keep environment clean to fight dengue

By APP
A Pakistani boy walks past the awareness advertisement against the deadly tropical disease dengue fever in Islamabad on September 30, 2011. In less than a month, 126 people have died and more than 12,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, which has spread rapidly among both rich and poor in Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore. Dengue affects between 50 and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever, muscle and joint ache. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A health expert urged the public to cooperate with surveillance teams and appealed media to encourage the public to keep their surroundings clean as the dengue virus could only be controlled with joint efforts of all stakeholders.

National Skills University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Mukhtar while speaking to PTV News asked the nation to prevent mosquito breeding in the vicinity of their residences due to the alarming rise of dengue cases in Islamabad.

He said there was neither an effective vaccine nor any cure for dengue since dengue spread through mosquitoes and, therefore, the prevention of mosquito breeding was the only effective measure for its control.

He explained dengue was a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years has become a major health concern, adding it is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults mostly.

He encouraged people to stay vigilant and advised them to change the water in their coolers, pots, etc. He also recalled that more than 200 dengue cases were only reported in the capital city in the last few weeks.

Fever, abdominal pain, severe headache, aching body, including pain in joints, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and skin rashes were among dengue fever symptoms, he said.

Mukhtar said used-tyre shops, flower pots, water containers and toilet bowls were the major breeding sites for dengue mosquitoes.

He urged people especially youth to actively participate in anti-dengue campaigns and play their role in eradicating the virus through creating awareness among the people on social media platforms.

The expert also stressed upon the government authorities to further enhance capabilities to cope with the looming threat of dengue.

All necessary precautionary measures should be adopted in addition to the adoption of precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic, he stressed.

He also asked teachers to enhance the understanding of school-going children about mosquito-borne diseases.

