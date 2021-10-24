Opinion

Boxing Day Ashes Test could see 80,000 crowd as Covid-19 rules ease

By AFP
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 26: A World Record Attendance of 90,831 is projected on the scoreboard during day one of the Fourth Ashes Test Match between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE: How many spectators, if any, would be allowed into the cavernous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the third Ashes Test has long been up in the air.

But with the nation’s second-biggest city re-opening on Friday after more than 260 days under lockdown since the pandemic began, Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews was hopeful it will be jam-packed.

“I want to see 80,000-plus people at the Boxing Day Test on day one, that’s what I want to see,” he told reporters in flagging a further planned easing of Covid restrictions.

“We are determined to deliver that. It won’t be easy. I think selling the tickets will be pretty easy. But we are very confident that we will be able to deliver that.”

The crowd for last summer’s Boxing Day Test against India was capped at 30,000 per day due to the pandemic.

The five-Test Ashes series will start in Brisbane on December 8 before moving to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and ending in Perth.

Cricket Australia said in July that venues would be sold to full capacity, except the 100,000-seat MCG, given the city’s battle against Covid-19.

Victoria state, in which Melbourne is situated, recorded almost 2,000 new cases and a further 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, but it is rapidly nearing an 80 percent vaccination rate when more freedoms have been promised.

Andrews’ comments will encourage not only cricket fans but Australian Open organisers, with the first tennis Grand Slam of 2022 due to start on January 17 at Melbourne Park.

The tournament was hit hard this year with limited crowds and a five-day snap lockdown called mid-event.

But whether a full contingent of tennis stars will make the trip to Melbourne remains to be seen.

Last week Andrews warned that unvaccinated players were unlikely to get visas, throwing defending champion Novak Djokovic’s participation into serious doubt.

The world number one has publicly voiced opposition to vaccines and refused to say whether he has been jabbed against coronavirus.

Previous articleFacebook dithered in curbing communal, hate content in India
Next articleUzbek leader expected to secure second term in office
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Another factory fire

The deaths of 16 workers in the fire at a chemicals factory in Mehran Town in Karachi is yet another example of how safety...
Read more
Letters

A closer look at Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan

This year we are celebrating 75th birthday anniversary of Pakistan, but what Jinnah envisioned for Pakistan as a state remains a distant dream. The...
Read more
Letters

Pakistan and Bangladesh Economic ties

Two south Asian counties with Muslim majority are trying to reduce gap that other countries has taken advantage of. Pakistan and Bangladesh are making...
Read more
Letters

PM reiterates commitment to protect minorities’ rights

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the observance of 'National Minorities Day' is reiteration of State’s commitment towards safeguarding the rights of the minority...
Read more
Letters

Unemployment 

The ratio of jobs versus the graduates who are annually completing their particular degrees, are not maintaining an equilibrium function in the country for...
Read more
Letters

International youth day

Sir: Youth play the most effective role in strengthening any country. It is to them that a nation builds up or demount. Looking forward...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Facebook dithered in curbing communal, hate content in India

NEW DELHI: Facebook in India has been selective in curbing hate speech, misinformation and inflammatory posts, particularly anti-Muslim content, according to leaked documents obtained...

Pakistan-India blockbuster set to light up T20 World Cup

Epaper – October 24 LHR 2021

Epaper – October 24 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.