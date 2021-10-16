NATIONAL

Opposition castigates government as petrol prices hit all-time high

By Staff Report
Leader of the newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz Sharif (2R), a Pakistani politician and the daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, wave to supporters during the first public rally in the eastern city of Gujranwala on October 16, 2020. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for “bringing a tsunami of inflation” by increasing the prices of virtually every commodity.

Responding to the recent surge in the prices of petroleum products by over Rs12 a litre, bringing it to its highest point in almost a decade, Bhutto said the people were paying the cost of the government’s incompetency.

The hike in electricity and petroleum prices showed Prime Minister Imran Khan was an enemy of the public, he declared.

A notification issued by the Finance Division Saturday morning said the new price of petrol, effective from October 16 was Rs137.79 a litre while that of high-speed diesel stood at Rs134.48.

The prices of kerosene and light diesel oil were increased by Rs10.95 and Rs8.84 per litre, respectively — reaching Rs110.26 and Rs108.35 per litre, respectively.

The increase was announced a day after oil prices settled at a three-year high above $85 a barrel, boosted by forecasts of a supply deficit in the next few months as the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions spurs demand.

Brent crude futures settled up 86 cents, or 1 percent, at$84.86 a barrel. Front-month prices, which touched their highest level since October 2018 at $85.10, hit a weekly rise of 3 percent, its sixth straight weekly gain.

Demand has picked up with the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with a further boost from power generators who have been turning away from expensive gas and coal to fuel oil and diesel.

PML-N TABLES RESOLUTION

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly protesting the latest hike.

The PML-N members of the House rejected the increase in prices, saying the government had developed a routine to increase the cost of petrol every 15 days.

The resolution further demanded the authorities to withdraw the increase.

On the other hand, PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the incompetent government was not worried at all about the problems of the people.

She also predicted the cost of gas, flour, sugar, medicine, milk and other basic commodities will further increase.

The poverty-stricken people were unable to manage their livelihood due to the rising inflation, she added.

Aurangzeb was of the view the time had come to send the government of Prime Minister Khan packing.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan urged the nation to take to the streets to protest rising inflation. He also demanded Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a long march.

Staff Report

