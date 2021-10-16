Opposition castigates government as petrol prices hit all-time high

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for “bringing a tsunami of inflation” by increasing the prices of virtually every commodity.

Responding to the recent surge in the prices of petroleum products by over Rs12 a litre, bringing it to its highest point in almost a decade, Bhutto said the people were paying the cost of the government’s incompetency.

The hike in electricity and petroleum prices showed Prime Minister Imran Khan was an enemy of the public, he declared.

A notification issued by the Finance Division Saturday morning said the new price of petrol, effective from October 16 was Rs137.79 a litre while that of high-speed diesel stood at Rs134.48.

The prices of kerosene and light diesel oil were increased by Rs10.95 and Rs8.84 per litre, respectively — reaching Rs110.26 and Rs108.35 per litre, respectively.

The increase was announced a day after oil prices settled at a three-year high above $85 a barrel, boosted by forecasts of a supply deficit in the next few months as the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions spurs demand.

Brent crude futures settled up 86 cents, or 1 percent, at$84.86 a barrel. Front-month prices, which touched their highest level since October 2018 at $85.10, hit a weekly rise of 3 percent, its sixth straight weekly gain.

Demand has picked up with the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with a further boost from power generators who have been turning away from expensive gas and coal to fuel oil and diesel.