NCOC allows reopening of shrines, cinemas for fully vaccinated citizens

By News Desk

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday allowed the reopening of cinemas and shrines for fully vaccinated citizens across the country.

The forum in its meeting took detailed stock of the prevailing disease situation and complete vaccination ratio in the districts of the country.

The forum decided to abolish the mandatory weekly one-day closure (safe day) and lowered the restrictions under non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) amid declining disease trend and ongoing vaccination campaign.

“In light of the spread of the disease (Covid-19) slowing down and the ongoing vaccination campaign, the forum has [also] decided to end the one-day [weekly] closure of businesses across the country,” the statement said.

The forum decided that the implementation of NPIs would continue from October 16 to 31.

It allowed allowed increase in the number of participants in indoor wedding ceremonies from 200 to 300 individuals, while the number of participants in outdoor wedding ceremonies was increased from 400 to 500 individuals.

The existing NPIs would be reviewed at the NCOC session to be held on October 28.

The forum stressed that the public should adopt the vaccination process as a national obligation.

Meanwhile, Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar urged citizens in a tweet to get vaccinated.

Sharing the results of a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, he said: “According to the survey, 86 per cent people believe that the [country] could overcome the corona[virus] soon. We are thankful to the nation from the bottom of our heart for [showing] confidence [in us], but it would only be possible if people get vaccinated at the earliest. Otherwise, there is a risk of the spread of the corona[virus] picking up pace with the arrival of winter.”

According to the NCOC, a total of 1,086 Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths have been reported from across Pakistan over the past 24 hours.

Last week, the NCOC had permitted the resumption of on-campus classes for schools from October 11.

News Desk

