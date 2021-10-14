NATIONAL

No more roadblocks during cricket matches, LHC orders

By INP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday ordered the office of the Home Secretary, Punjab to not block the roads during national and international cricket matches.

Hearing a petition which called the court’s attention to the matter, the judge asked the authorities: “Who ordered you to block [entire] road [sections] during the matches?”

At this, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore told the court these instructions are issued by the Home Department. “No police policymaking is involved in the decision,” he said.

During the hearing, the home secretary personally appeared in the court.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Karim said Lahore has become one of the most polluted cities in the world and the atmosphere is polluted because of intense smog.

The court said no roads will be blocked during cricket matches whether local or international. Responding to the directive, the official assured the court an alternative traffic plan would be issued to maintain the flow of traffic during the games.

“If the Pakistan Cricket Board is hosting international events, they should accommodate the teams near the stadiums,” Justice Karim said, observing closing or blocking roads was not a solution.

“Every time an international event is scheduled in Pakistan, the first step taken by authorities is to block roads and traffic, people often complain,” the judge said.

“When the New Zealand cricket team arrived in Rawalpindi, the Cricket Stadium Road was closed for all the matches.

Murree Road from Faizabad to the Double Road was closed every time the cricket teams arrived at the stadium or left. People were told to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.”

Previous articleGovernment striving to transform Pakistan into welfare state: minister
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Government striving to transform Pakistan into welfare state: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the government was striving to transform Pakistan into a welfare state...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkish aid agency sets up sports facilities for special children

KARACHI: A state-run Turkish aid agency has launched cricket and football training facilities for children with special needs in Karachi. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to receive 2.4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from US

WASHINGTON: The US government will ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of doses sent to...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC turns down bail request of Sindh Assembly speaker in NAB case

KARACHI: After declining his request for bail in an assets beyond sources case, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday turned down another similar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zardari seeks acquittal in suspicious transactions case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday reserved a verdict on the admissibility of an application of former president and Pakistan Peoples Party...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSX, rupee fall amid political uncertainty

  Rupee plummets to fresh all-time low of 171.13 against US dollar KSE-100 Index sheds 661.3 points to close at 43,221.78 points   ISLAMABAD – Pakistani...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SHC turns down bail request of Sindh Assembly speaker in NAB...

KARACHI: After declining his request for bail in an assets beyond sources case, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday turned down another similar...

Zardari seeks acquittal in suspicious transactions case

Pakistan to summon spirit of 2009 for T20 title, says Afridi

Japan PM dissolves lower house for October 31 national election

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.