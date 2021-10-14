Government striving to transform Pakistan into welfare state: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the government was striving to transform Pakistan into a welfare state on the pattern of the Islamic state of Medina.

Addressing the participants of the All Pakistan Naat Competition, he said when Imran Khan came into power, he gave the vision for the transformation of the society on the model of the state of Medina.

The prime minister, he said, has renewed his determination to make the principles of Medina his beacon and goal.

Habib said the spirit of national leadership being witnessed today was unprecedented in history.

The minister said the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.) was a complete code of conduct for the Ummah that sought guidance from them. He said the prophet was a mercy for the world.

Habib said that followers of the prophet were today present the world over and their sentiments were hurt by blasphemous remarks by uttered by non-believers.

The prime minister raised the issue at every forum, including the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and stressed that there was a need for legislation in this regard.

He said that every person has a responsibility to learn from the life and teachings of the prophet. He said every Muslim loved the prophet and had a devotion for his person.

The minister said he was glad Pakistan Television and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation were playing an important role in nurturing the talent of naat recitation among the new generation.