NATIONAL

‘Convention’ for prime minister to meet candidates for spymaster post: minister

By Staff Report
Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaks next to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (L) during a press conference after New Zealand's cricket team pullout from the tour of Pakistan over security fears, in Islamabad on September 22, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: It was a convention for the prime minister to meet candidates for appointments to key offices, including the spy chief, said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry who lamented the “inappropriate” efforts to make the process controversial.

The announcement was made a day after consultation between Imran Khan and the army chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, on the appointment of the new boss of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency.

Commenting on the development, Chaudhry Wednesday said the process of the fresh appointment was “underway”. He reiterated the assurance Thursday in a tweet wherein he said the process “will be completed soon”.

“The game that a specific section wanted to play on [the matter] has been defeated. Now, it is being said that the prime minister will hold interviews for the new DG ISI. A meeting before such appointments is conventional,” he said. “Making this process controversial is highly inappropriate.”

Seperately, while speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, the minister said the situation was “fine, Alhamdulillah [praise be to God]”.

“Everyone, at the turn of every hour, is attempting to twist the matter to attract some attention,” he said, without elaborating.

The military last week announced the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, a seasoned soldier who has battled hardened militants, as director-general of the spy agency, replacing Lt Gen Faiz Hameed who was appointed commander of the XI Corps stationed in Peshawar.

The appointment of the spy chief is the prerogative of the prime minister. However, per standard practice, the prime minister makes the choice in consultation with the army chief.

However, despite the passage of days following the Inter-Services Public Relations’ announcement, the notification confirming the appointment was not issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, leading to feverish speculation.

In a surprising development on Tuesday, Khan informed his cabinet he had told Gen Bajwa that he wanted Lt Gen Hameed to continue for some time due to the critical security situation in Afghanistan.

Later that day, addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference, Chaudhry said the authority to appoint the spymaster “lies with the prime minister”. He added the set procedure would be followed for the purpose for which both [Gen Bajwa and Khan] were in agreement.

Khan and Gen Bajwa held a long meeting late Monday night to discuss the matter and the prime minister had subsequently taken the cabinet into confidence over the issue, Chaudhry revealed.

Previous articleFire at southern Taiwan building leaves 46 dead, dozens hurt
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

No more roadblocks during cricket matches, LHC orders

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday ordered the office of the Home Secretary, Punjab to not block the roads during national and international...
Read more
NATIONAL

Government striving to transform Pakistan into welfare state: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the government was striving to transform Pakistan into a welfare state...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkish aid agency sets up sports facilities for special children

KARACHI: A state-run Turkish aid agency has launched cricket and football training facilities for children with special needs in Karachi. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to receive 2.4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from US

WASHINGTON: The US government will ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of doses sent to...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC turns down bail request of Sindh Assembly speaker in NAB case

KARACHI: After declining his request for bail in an assets beyond sources case, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday turned down another similar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zardari seeks acquittal in suspicious transactions case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday reserved a verdict on the admissibility of an application of former president and Pakistan Peoples Party...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Turkish aid agency sets up sports facilities for special children

KARACHI: A state-run Turkish aid agency has launched cricket and football training facilities for children with special needs in Karachi. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination...

Pakistan to receive 2.4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from US

SHC turns down bail request of Sindh Assembly speaker in NAB case

Zardari seeks acquittal in suspicious transactions case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.