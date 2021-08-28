Sports

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

Imran lauds Ehsan Mani's contribution to cricket

By News Desk
Pakistani cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan looks on from the stage during an anti-government protest near the prime minister's residence in Islamabad on September 1, 2014. Hundreds of protesters trying to topple Pakistan's government briefly seized the state broadcaster on September 1, intensifying the political crisis gripping the nuclear-armed nation. AFP PHOTO/ Aamir QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday approved a framework for the promotion of school and domestic cricket, advising the cricket association of Central Punjab for implementing the model in its entirety.

Central Punjab Cricket Association Chief Abdullah Khan Sumbal briefed the prime minister on domestic cricket with a special focus on school cricket.

Following the presentation, Imran appreciated the model developed by body, an organisation under the Pakistan Cricket Board, and called for its nationwide strategic replication.

The prime minister pledged his support to the School Cricket Championship scheduled to begin from September 15 in central Punjab and observed school cricket had immense potential to generate and groom raw talent.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik highlighted the role played by the Punjab government in this initiative.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza and PCB CEO Wasim Khan among others.

IMRAN APPRECIATES MANI’S CONTRIBUTIONS:

Meanwhile, Imran acknowledged former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani for his contributions towards the promotion of cricket in the country.

In a tweet, the premier wrote: “Want to thank Ehsan Mani for his contribution to cricket in Pakistan during his three-year tenure as Chairman PCB. I especially appreciate his setting up, for the first time, a regional domestic cricket structure in Pakistan and his role in bringing back international cricket teams to Pakistan.”

Pakistan Today
