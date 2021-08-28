PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday approved a framework for the promotion of school and domestic cricket, advising the cricket association of Central Punjab for implementing the model in its entirety.

Pleased to review efforts of Punjab for revival of school cricket, esp role of Cent Punjab Cricket Assoc. 870 schools & 231 college grounds, 355 sports facilities developed across Punjab. I urge all provinces to focus on reviving sports & providing sports facilities for our youth — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 28, 2021

Central Punjab Cricket Association Chief Abdullah Khan Sumbal briefed the prime minister on domestic cricket with a special focus on school cricket.

Following the presentation, Imran appreciated the model developed by body, an organisation under the Pakistan Cricket Board, and called for its nationwide strategic replication.

The prime minister pledged his support to the School Cricket Championship scheduled to begin from September 15 in central Punjab and observed school cricket had immense potential to generate and groom raw talent.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik highlighted the role played by the Punjab government in this initiative.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza and PCB CEO Wasim Khan among others.

IMRAN APPRECIATES MANI’S CONTRIBUTIONS:

Meanwhile, Imran acknowledged former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani for his contributions towards the promotion of cricket in the country.

In a tweet, the premier wrote: “Want to thank Ehsan Mani for his contribution to cricket in Pakistan during his three-year tenure as Chairman PCB. I especially appreciate his setting up, for the first time, a regional domestic cricket structure in Pakistan and his role in bringing back international cricket teams to Pakistan.”