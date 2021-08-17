PM expresses strong support, solidarity for fraternal people of Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kinship.

He was talking to the members of a delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The prime minister underlined that no other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.

He said that in the current situation, great responsibility rested on the Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development.

The premier underscored the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, PM Imran assured of Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts in this direction.

The delegation members thanked the prime minister for receiving them and appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace efforts. They emphasised the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society and the importance of an inclusive dispensation.

The Afghan delegation also reiterated the desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Separately, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that Pakistan desires broad-based relations with Afghanistan and is willing to do everything possible to help Afghanistan achieve an all-inclusive settlement which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.

He was talking to an eight-member Afghan delegation who called on him in Rawalpindi.

Detailed discussion was held about current situation in Afghanistan.

The COAS further reiterated that Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan.

Afghan delegation acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sacrifices, untiring efforts and contributions for peace, stability and socio-economic development of Afghanistan.

The delegation also expressed their views regarding way-forward for Afghanistan.