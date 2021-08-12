Sports

England’s Broad ruled out of India Test series

By Reuters
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Stuart Broad of England looks on from the dressing room balcony before a training session before Thursday's 2nd LV= Test match between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Philip Brown/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

LONDON: England seamer Stuart Broad will miss the remainder of the Test series against India due to a tear in his right calf, the England and Wales Cricket Board said late on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old underwent a scan after hurting his ankle during practice on Tuesday ahead of the second Test at Lord’s.

England have called up Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood, who could be in line to make his debut on Thursday, with James Anderson also a doubt due to a tight quad.

India pace bowler Shardul Thakur has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, captain Virat Kohli told reporters.

Thakur, who picked up four wickets in the first Test at Trent Bridge, should be fit for the third Test at Headingley.

The touring side have the option of replacing Thakur with either a spinning all-rounder in Ravichandran Ashwin or a fourth seamer in Ishant Sharma.

The sides drew the opening game of the five-match series after the final day was washed out.

Reuters

