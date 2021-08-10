Ministers reiterate Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ministers on Tuesday made it clear that Islamabad wants peace in Afghanistan and it has nothing to gain from the worsening security situation in the neighbouring country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Pakistan stands for peace in Afghanistan and it has nothing to gain from the conflict.

In a tweet, he said that it is the Afghan government that needs to answer for the daily instances of terrorism in Pakistan, sponsored and coordinated from Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, addressing the participants of National Media Workshop organised by National Defence University in Islamabad, the information minister said that wars in the past were fought through the use of force but now is an era of public opinion.

He said that Pakistan rendered seventy thousand lives in the war on terrorism but no book has so far been written on it.

Separately, in a tweet, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar refuted the allegations that Pakistan is supporting violence in Afghanistan and said that the Afghan National Security Forces have voluntarily surrendered during battles against militants multiple times, despite having “massive financial support”.

“Afghan government should own its failures. Pakistan strongly desires for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he added.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan has nothing to do with the political situation in Afghanistan and if anything, peace in the neighbouring country is in favour of Pakistan.

He further said that Pakistan has sealed all its borders with Afghanistan and it has no involvement in the worsening situation in the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill tweeted, “The Taliban control over 60 percent of Afghanistan but somehow Afghan officials run a campaign maligning Pakistan for their own failures instead of fighting on the ground. Daily their forces surrender and daily they blame Pakistan. Fight! Don’t do propaganda.”

A day ago, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan had repeatedly urged against pointing fingers on the Afghan situation.

In reaction to allegations made during the UNSC meeting, Qureshi had added, “If you have an issue, bring it up, discuss it and let’s find a way out.”

Last month, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had alleged while addressing at an international conference in Uzbekistan that 10,000 militants sneaked into Afghanistan from Pakistan to create unrest there.

In response, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said during his speech at the conference that it is “extremely unfair” to blame Islamabad for the situation in Afghanistan.

“Due to the Afghan conflict, Pakistan is the worst affected country and it is unfair to blame Pakistan for turmoil in Afghanistan,” he had added.

“President Ghani let me just say that the country that will be most affected by turmoil in Afghanistan is Pakistan. Pakistan suffered 70,000 casualties in the last 15 years. The last thing Pakistan wants is more conflict,” the premier had said.