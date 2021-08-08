NATIONAL

Journalists Amir Mir, Imran Shafqat released by FIA

By News Desk

Journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat were released after being arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime wing on Saturday, according to a news outlet.

According to the report, the journalists were released after they submitted a personal bond.

Earlier in the day, the agency arrested the journalists in Lahore for their “disrespectful attitude” against the Pakistan Army, the judiciary and women.

According to a press release issued by the FIA’s Cyber Crime wing, the journalists were arrested after cases were registered against them under Sections 11, 13, 20 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and Sections 469, 500, 505 and 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The statement claimed that two YouTube channels the men were associated with, Googly and Tellings, were releasing messages attempting to weaken national security institutions and the judiciary while also weakening public trust in the institutions.

The statement said the two suspects had been released on bail while the investigation against them would continue. The FIA said it would gather more evidence against the two journalists and submit a challan to the court.

The arrest of the two journalists was quick to garner attention on social media, with politicians, rights activists and the journalist community condemning the FIA’s move.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the arrests and demanded the release of Mir and Shafqat.

“Imran Khan continues victimisation of political opponents and media critics to hide his incompetence and failures,” he said.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) termed the arrests “inexcusable”. “It is no coincidence that both are known as dissenting voices,” the HRCP said.

Journalist Rauf Klasra, while calling out the arrests, said “silencing voices in media won’t help”.

“Show tolerance to those who don’t toe your line or refuse to fall in line. It will only bring [a] bad name to institutions,” he said.

Former senator Afrasiab Khattak termed the incident an attack on “whatever remains of press freedom” in the country.

“Abduction replacing arrests (even under the blackest of laws) reflects the nature of unconstitutional regime ruling the country,” he said.

Previous articleIs this how it should be?
Next articleEpaper – August 8 ISB 2021
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM Imran tests electronic voting machine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday witnessed a detailed demonstration of a new locally-made electronic voting machine (EVM). Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan calls out India-led UNSC for exclusion from Afghan debate

Pakistan on Saturday regretted over not being allowed to attend the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on Afghanistan as the Indian permanent representative to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suspect confesses to killing MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother in ‘revenge’: police

One of the suspects arrested after the murder of MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother has confessed to killing him in “revenge”, police said Saturday. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Soldier martyred as terrorists attack North Waziristan checkpost

Terrorists on Saturday fired on a military checkpost in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, resulting in the martyrdom of a soldier, a statement issued by...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA airlifts 2m Sinopharm doses from Beijing

Three aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted a fresh batch of two million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from Beijing, China to Pakistan, said the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan welcomes ‘timely’ statement from UNSC reaffirming stance on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday welcomed the UN's reiteration that its position on Indian occupied Kashmir remained unchanged and it continued to see the valley...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Is this how it should be?

If you are a woman living in Pakistan, it might be an idea to brush up on a spot of self-defense. We are all...

CPEC and Containment of China 

In the midst of raging strife, an undying hope for peace

After Washington and Kabul’s displeasure

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.