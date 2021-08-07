Soldier martyred as terrorists attack North Waziristan checkpost

Terrorists on Saturday fired on a military checkpost in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, resulting in the martyrdom of a soldier, a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said that the incident occurred in the Ghariom area of the tribal district, adding that the troops responded to the aggression in a “befitting manner”.

“During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Shahid, age 29 years, resident of Bahawalnagar embraced shahadat,” the statement added.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” ISPR further said.