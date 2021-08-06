HEADLINES

Taliban close Spin Boldak border crossing, call for visa-free travel for Afghans

By Reuters

The Taliban closed a key border crossing with Pakistan on Friday, saying no one would be allowed through until Islamabad dropped or relaxed its visa requirements for Afghans.

The Taliban, wresting control of Afghanistan in the wake of a withdrawal of US and other foreign troops, last month captured the southeast Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing from Afghan forces.

Pakistan initially closed its side of the crossing, landlocked Afghanistan’s second busiest entry point and main commercial artery to the sea, before reopening it last week.

In a statement on Friday, the Taliban statement called on Pakistan to scrap all visa requirements for Afghans.

“(The crossing) will remain closed for all types of commuting, including transit and trade, for both sides, and pedestrians, until the Pakistani side leaves the gate open, morning to evening, for Afghans holding [Pakistani issued] migration cards or [Afghan] ID cards,” the insurgent group’s shadow governor for Kandahar province said in the statement.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group’s leadership had endorsed the move, and on Friday the border had been closed.

Since US-led foreign troops began leaving Afghanistan earlier this year, fighting between the Taliban and Afghan forces has escalated significantly. In recent weeks, the Taliban have advanced rapidly on provincial capitals and targeted top government officials inside Kabul.

The Taliban have also taken control of several border crossings, including with Iran and Central Asian countries, but the crossing with Pakistan provides a significant customs revenue.

Ensuring it is open for visa-free travel would not only curry favour with ordinary Afghans, but also shore up a route to parts of Pakistan that have historically housed the insurgent group’s fighters and part of its leadership.

Afghan government data indicates the route was used by 900 trucks a day before the Taliban seized it.

The closure could impact import of medicines and other essential goods as violence has sharply escalated in Afghanistan amidst a pandemic, with the United Nations saying hundreds of thousands have been displaced internally.

Spokespersons for Pakistan’s Foreign and Interior ministries did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Pakistani border officials at Chaman told Reuters the Taliban had placed concrete barriers to block the road on their side of the Friendship Gate, the crossing point between the two countries.

Many Afghans living in Pakistan have been issued migration cards by Islamabad allowing them to stay, but those who want to enter Pakistan today need to obtain a visa.

Previous articleSACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan resigns from her post
Next articleCondolence reference held for Arif Nizami
Reuters

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

On-ground findings differ with complaint of envoy’s daughter, Pakistan tells Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has conveyed a visiting Afghan team a comprehensive witness account led to the conclusion that the findings on the ground did not...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal sees PPP jiyala to lead next Balochistan govt

QUETTA: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Sunday that the PPP would form government across Pakistan after sweeping the next general elections. "It is...
Read more
HEADLINES

Soldier injured amid terrorists’ attack from Afghanistan on Pakistan military post: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army on Sunday got injured while thwarting terrorists' attack from inside Afghanistan on Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North...
Read more
HEADLINES

Two policemen martyred, at least 12 injured in Quetta blast

Two policemen were killed, while at least 12 other people were left injured after an explosion rocked Quetta near its Serena Hotel on Sunday...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir Committee urges OIC to move Kashmir case in ICJ on Rohingya model

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday urged the OIC-IPHRC to act immediately to help save the suffering humanity in the Indian...
Read more
World

Explainer: Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

CHICAGO: The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Echoes of the Grand National dialogue

The echoes of the Grand National Dialogue are sometimes loud and sometimes faint, although, in today’s political frenzy, there seems to be no prospect...

Property power

Winning hearts, not medals

Hindu extremism and Muslims in India

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.