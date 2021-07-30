Buzdar for emergency relief operations without any delay in case of torrential rains

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed all concerned departments to start emergency relief operations without any delay in case of torrential rains.

He issued the instructions during his visit to different areas of Lahore today (Friday).

The Chief Minister said no effort should be spared to protect lives and properties of the citizens during devastating rains and floods.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting in Lahore today, the Chief Minister directed that flow of water in rivers should be monitored continuously along with maintaining close liaison with relevant federal agencies.

He said flood emergency control rooms should be functional round-the-clock and line departments should be fully prepared to deal with any possible challenge of floods.