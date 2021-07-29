World

Iran’s Khamenei blames ‘cowardly’ US for pause in nuclear talks

By Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s supreme leader on Wednesday declared Tehran would not accept Washington’s “stubborn” demands in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and said the United States had failed to guarantee that it would never abandon the pact again.

“The Americans acted completely cowardly and maliciously,” state TV quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying.

“They once violated the nuclear deal at no cost by exiting it. Now they explicitly say that they cannot give guarantees that it would not happen again.”

A US State Department spokesperson said in a statement that President Joe Biden’s administration “has been sincere and steadfast in pursuing a path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance” with the agreement.

Since April 9, Tehran and six world powers have been in talks to revive the nuclear pact ditched three years ago by then US President Donald Trump, who argued it favoured Iran.

The sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington adjourned on June 20, two days after hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected president of the Islamic Republic. Parties involved in the negotiations have yet to announce when the next round of negotiations will resume.

The State Department spokesperson said the United States has made clear it is prepared to return to Vienna to resume negotiations. “We urge Iran to return to the negotiations soon so that we can seek to conclude this deal,” the spokesperson said.

Like Khamenei, Raisi has backed the revival of the nuclear pact but officials have said that his government might adopt “a hardline” approach. Khamenei, not the president, has the last say on Iran’s state matters, including the nuclear policy.

Iranian and Western officials have said significant gaps remained to reinstate the deal, under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program to make it harder to obtain fissile material for a weapon in return for relief from tough sanctions. Iran says it has never sought nuclear weapons and never would.

HARSH SANCTIONS:

Harsh sanctions reimposed by Trump since 2018 have prompted Tehran to violate the deal’s limits. However, Tehran says its nuclear steps are reversible if Washington lifts all sanctions.

Biden seeks to reinstate and eventually broaden the pact to put more limits on Iran’s nuclear work and its missile development and constrain its regional activities.

Khamenei again flatly rejected adding any other issues to the deal.

“In the recent nuclear talks, the Americans staunchly insisted on their obstinate stance. When making promises and on paper, they say they will remove sanctions, but in practice, they have not and they will not,” Khamenei said.

Khamenei said Washington is “stubborn” and insists on adding a sentence to the existing nuclear deal.

“By adding this sentence, they want to provide an excuse for their further interventions on the nuclear deal and (Iran’s) missile work and regional issues,” Khamenei said. “Then if we refuse to discuss those issues, Americans will accuse Iran of violating the nuclear deal and they will say the agreement is over.”

Previous articleChina’s new ambassador arrives in US with words of optimism
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China’s new ambassador arrives in US with words of optimism

WASHINGTON: China's new ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, on Wednesday wished the United States victory against Covid-19 and said great potential awaited bilateral relations,...
Read more
World

Blinken starts India meetings with address to civil society group

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet his Indian counterpart and other officials on Wednesday (today) before heading to see Prime...
Read more
World

Analysis: US, China positions ossify at entrenched Tianjin talks

WASHINGTON: With no indication of a U.S.-China leaders' summit in the works, nor any outcomes announced from high-level diplomatic talks on Monday, relations between...
Read more
World

UK expands Covid-19 testing to ease shortage of key workers

LONDON: Britain's government expanded a programme of daily Covid-19 tests on Monday to reduce a wave of staff absence created by a high number...
Read more
World

South, North Korea restore hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL: South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, with renewed efforts by the two...
Read more
World

Antibodies from Sinovac’s Covid-19 shot fade after about 6 months, booster helps: study

Antibodies triggered by Sinovac Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine decline below a key threshold from around six months after a second dose for most recipients, although...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper – July 29 KHI 2021

Epaper – July 29 ISB 2021

Bogus ACRs

Economic achievements

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.