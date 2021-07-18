HEADLINES

Delhi played role to keep Islamabad on FATF grey list: Jaishankar

By TLTP

NEW DELHI: India finally on Sunday admitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ensured that Pakistan remains on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), ANI news agency quoted External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar as saying.

“Due to us, Pakistan is under the lens of FATF and it was kept in the grey list,” Jaishankar said while addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Jaishankar claimed that India was successful in “pressurising” the neighbouring country via the FATF, saying that Pakistan “changed” its behaviour due to the measures taken by the Modi government.

Modi made “personal efforts on global forums like G7 and G20 to keep Pakistan on the list, ANI also quoted the Indian minister as saying.

Last month, the FATF — the global body working to combat the financing of terrorism and money laundering — retained Pakistan on its grey list despite the country meeting 26 of the 27 conditions and handed it over a new six-point action plan, keeping Islamabad exposed to global pressure tactics.

However, the FATF noted that Pakistan had completed all but one of the 27 items in the action plan and it had decided to keep it under “increased monitoring”.

“The FATF encourages Pakistan to continue to make progress to address as soon as possible the one remaining CFT [combating the financing of terrorism]-related item by demonstrating that TF [terror financing] investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups,” according to the global body.

The remaining action item was the most significant among all in the view of the member countries including the US and India, which have circled Pakistan through the FATF platform.

Previous articleEngland defeat Pakistan by 45 runs in second T20I
Next articleThe Nuclear future of East Asia
TLTP

2 COMMENTS

  2. PAKI BRAINS UNABLE TO UNRAVEL THINGS! Mumbai attackers are still at large, i) India is aggrieved party and should put all evidence of pakis terrorism in int fora ii) FATF are judges who decides what!
    now, sheep-heads dance around their cut tails? MODI..RSS..
    eat more grass and less meat to improve brain cells..

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Soldier martyred in South Waziristan operation

A young sepoy was martyred during an intelligence-based operation by security forces in the Senai Narai area of South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public...
Read more
NATIONAL

England defeat Pakistan by 45 runs in second T20I

England cruised to a 45-run victory against Pakistan, after a clinical performance, in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) between the two sides at the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FM, Chinese envoy visit injured Chinese at CMH

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Sunday to inquire after the well...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran asks Nawaz Sharif and family to face independent judiciary

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday asked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his other family members, residing in the United Kingdom, to return...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Imran Khan visits those who have money,’ says Maryam during AJK election rally

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that the candidate in Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was only visited by the ruling...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pilgrims perform Hajj rituals under Covid safety measures

MAKKAH: Groups of pilgrims flocked to the Grand Mosque of Makkah on Sunday while adhering to precautionary measures against Covid-19 to perform the Islamic...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Kabul’s limited security options

The Great Game in Afghanistan is in the final phase, with 95 percent of the US troops withdrawal completed, and the Taliban are pushing...

The Nuclear future of East Asia

Delhi played role to keep Islamabad on FATF grey list: Jaishankar

England defeat Pakistan by 45 runs in second T20I

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.