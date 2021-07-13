World

64 dead in fire at coronavirus ward in Iraq: health officials

By The Associated Press
TOPSHOT - A man reacts at the ravaged coronavirus isolation ward of Al-Hussein hospital after a massive fire overnight, in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, on July 13, 2021. (Photo by Asaad NIAZI / AFP)

NASIRIYAH: The death toll from a catastrophic blaze that erupted at a coronavirus hospital ward in southern Iraq the previous day rose to 64 on Tuesday, Iraqi medical officials said.

Two health officials said more than 100 people were also injured in the fire that torched the coronavirus ward of al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the city of Nasiriyah on Monday.

Anguished relatives were still looking for traces of their loved ones on Tuesday morning, searching through the debris of charred blankets and belongings inside the torched remains of the ward. A blackened skull of a deceased female patient from the ward was found.

Many cried openly, their tears tinged with anger, blaming both the provincial government of Dhi Qar, where Nasiriyah is located, and the federal government in Baghdad for years of mismanagement and neglect.

Previous articleWorst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG: Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or burned shopping malls in South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens reported killed as grievances unleashed by the...
Read more
World

Taliban warn Turkey against extending troops in Afghanistan

The Taliban on Tuesday warned Turkey against extending its presence in the country when US-led forces leave the country, insisting the decision was "reprehensible". "The...
Read more
Top Headlines

Taliban surge in north Afghanistan sends thousands fleeing

KABUL: Sakina, who is 11, maybe 12, walked with her family for 10 days after the Taliban seized her village in northern Afghanistan and...
Read more
World

China hotel collapse kills eight, rescuers search for nine missing

SHANGHAI: Part of a hotel collapsed in the Chinese city of Suzhou killing eight people and rescue workers were searching on Tuesday for nine...
Read more
World

At least 44 killed, 67 injured in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq

NASSIRIYA: At least 44 people were killed and over 67 injured in a fire likely caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a coronavirus...
Read more
World

India’s most populous state seeks to promote two-child policy

NEW DELHI: India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has proposed legislation that aims to discourage couples from having more than two children, becoming the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan wants to adopt joint regional strategy on Afghanistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Pakistan wanted to adopt a joint strategy on Afghanistan after consultation with important...

Taliban warn Turkey against extending troops in Afghanistan

Universal access to Covid-19 vaccine vital to defeat health crisis, revive global economy: PM

Over 500,000 people vaccinated in single day: Asad Umar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.