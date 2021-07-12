NATIONAL

No casualty reported from grenade attack on school, says police

By News Desk

A grenade attack took place at a school in the North Waziristan area during the annual examinations of the female students of grade 12, reported Geo News.

So far, no casualties have been reported by the police and the area is under investigation to track down the unidentified assailants.

Talking to Geo News, North Waziristan District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur said that unidentified extremists threw the grenade at the empty security post above a government school in Haider Khel to cause panic.

“This was an attempt to disturb the law and order situation of the area [….] an investigation into the attack is underway, and no one will be allowed to disturb the peace here,” he said.

The DPO said he was hopeful to get “results” soon.

Malik Gul Saleh Jan, a Haider Khel tribal leader, said Government Girls High School Haider Khel is the only girls’ high school in Mirali Tehsil where girls come from far and wide for education.

“The blast was a sign that girls should not be educated here,” he added.

News Desk

