Sports

England thrash Pakistan in ODI opener

By Reuters
CARDIFF, WALES - JULY 08: Saqib Mahmood of England duri celebrates after taking the wicket of Faheem Ashraf of Pakistan ng the 1st One Day International between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens on July 08, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

CARDIFF: England’s makeshift one-day international team put the Covid-19 issues that hit the previous squad behind them to bowl out Pakistan for 141 runs before cruising to a clinical nine-wicket win in the series opener in Cardiff on Thursday.

Stand-in skipper Ben Stokes led an entirely fresh England XI, including five debutants, after a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad during the recent series win over Sri Lanka meant all 16 players initially selected had to self-isolate.

But the revamped hosts were on the front foot from the start, with paceman Saqib Mahmood marking his return to the side with four wickets for 42 to help bowl out Pakistan with just under 15 overs to spare.

Chasing 142 for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, England lost Phil Salt in the fifth over before fellow opener Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley steadied the ship.

Malan (68 not out) brought up his second fifty in his fourth ODI appearance and Crawley (58 not out) also scored a half-century on his ODI debut as England cruised home in 21.5 overs.

England made a rousing start with the ball in hand on a sunny afternoon as Mahmood trapped Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq leg-before with the first delivery of the match.

Two balls later, Mahmood picked up his second wicket when Pakistan skipper Babar Azam — the top-ranked ODI batsman — departed for a duck after edging to Crawley at second slip.

Mohammad Rizwan was next to be dismissed for 13 before Mahmood trapped Saud Shakeel in front of the stumps to leave Pakistan teetering at 26-4.

Opener Fakhar Zaman, who was making a return to the ground where he made a fifty in Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final win over England, offered stiff resistance with Sohaib Maqsood as they added 53 runs for the fifth wicket.

The partnership, however, ended with a farcical run out when Fakhar called Maqsood for a single and then left him stranded as James Vince flicked the bails.

Pakistan’s hopes of posting a competitive total ended with Zaman (47) miscuing a square-cut straight to point off leg-spinner Matt Parkinson.

The teams now head to the Lord’s for the second ODI on Saturday.

Previous articleUnbeaten Mahmudullah hits Test career-best 150 for Bangladesh
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Unbeaten Mahmudullah hits Test career-best 150 for Bangladesh

HARARE: Mahmudullah Riyad scored a Test career-best 150 not out on Thursday as Bangladesh made 468 in the first innings of a one-off Test...
Read more
Sports

England senses destiny after beating Denmark to reach Euro 2020 final

LONDON: England fed off the energy of a passionate Wembley crowd to beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time in the Euro 2020 semifinals on...
Read more
Sports

Sohail ruled out of ODI series against England

ISLAMABAD: Batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the three-game one-day international cricket series against England because of a hamstring injury. The Pakistan Cricket...
Read more
Sports

Organisers to ban Olympic spectators as Tokyo declares coronavirus emergency: reports

TOKYO: Olympic organisers are set to ban all spectators from the Games, the Asahi daily said on Thursday, as Japan prepared to declare a...
Read more
Sports

Umar apologises for failing to report corrupt approaches

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has tendered a public apology for failing to report corrupt approaches made to him. The cricketer had to serve a 12-month...
Read more
Sports

Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach Euro 2020 final

LONDON: Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in a magnificent Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley on Tuesday, as Jorginho converted...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC suspends removal orders for NBP president, chairman

ISLAMABAD: Accepting the intra-court appeal of the government and National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday, a division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC)...

Maryam Nawaz kicks off election campaign in AJK

Chinese FM urges Pakistan, China to promote strategic communication

Burhan Wani icon of resistance, relives in every Kashmiri heart, says Afridi 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.