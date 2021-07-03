PM to visit Gwadar to review progress of CPEC projects: Asim Bajwa

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that Prime Minister Khan would visit Gwadar on Monday to review the progress of projects related to the multi-billion dollar economic zone.

Speaking to media persons in Hoshab, Balochistan, the CPEC chairman said there was a special focus on implementation of the Rs600 billion package for development projects in southern Balochistan.

Stating that connectivity was one of the biggest issues for the people residing in the region, Bajwa said, “I am seeing a revolution of development in the area. Construction work on road infrastructure projects has been accelerated in order to link Gwadar Port with the north of the country and the region. This project will complete CPEC’s route and the western route which touches the remotest regions of Pakistan”.

He said the premier was giving priority to CPEC and the Gwadar Port. “As per the vision of the prime minister, all of the remote regions of the country need to be improved and brought up to the same level as developed areas”.

Bajwa said the completion of the overall south Balochistan project would allow people to benefit from CPEC, Gwadar port and accessibility to Karachi would increase as well.

“A network of roads, which is the dream of the people here, would be laid,” he said. “There are about 80 ongoing schemes and around 200 schemes in this entire [development] package.”

The CPEC chairman said around 39pc of the development package had been set aside for communication infrastructure and connectivity. “This included plans for expansion of the Turbat airport and installing internet and broadband services in the region, he added.

Addressing the issue of electricity supply in the region, he said the prime minister had approved the linking of the grid for which a grid station in Basima town of Washuk district would be constructed.

“Work on a power project in Gwadar, which would produce about 3,000MW of electricity, has also commenced,” Bajwa added.

Additionally, he said numerous projects for provision of clean drinking water were under way. For these, laying down pipelines, installation of desalination plants and construction of 31 dams in nine south Balochistan districts had begun, he said.

Bajwa also thanked the locals, security forces and law enforcement agencies in cooperating together to clear the area of terrorists and said a border fence was being erected as well with around 650 kilometres completed.