President House shifts to green energy with installation of solar system

ISLAMABAD: A ceremony to convert the power supply of the President House to green energy was held on Wednesday to promote the government’s vision of protecting the environment for the coming generations.

The “Green Presidency Initiative” comprises of 1-megawatt Solar Photovoltaic System, having the capacity of generating 1.4 million units of green electricity annually, the president’s office said in a statement.

“After installation, 1 MW Solar PV System under the ‘Green Presidency Initiative’ saves cost of further electricity generation. Thus, it leads to an annual contribution of Rs32 million (about 203,000 dollars) to the national exchequer,” the statement said.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Arif Alvi reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the environment and highlighted the importance of the conversion of the power supply of the President House to green energy.

The president said that his country has a huge potential for renewable energy including hydropower, solar and wind, and they are gradually moving towards the target of 30 percent renewable energy in the national grid by 2030.