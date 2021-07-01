Army inducts new battle tank

ISLAMABAD: The army on Thursday inducted a Chinese-origin main battle tank in its armoured division, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The VT-4 integrates advanced armour protection, manoeuvrability, firepower capabilities and state-of-the-art technology, it said in a statement.

The main gun is a large 125-millimetre smoothbore gun that can fire a variety of shells, including the high-explosive anti-tank, armour-piercing sabot, and high explosive. There is also a .50 calibre remote weapon station on the hull.

Upon request, the VT4 can also be outfitted with a 120mm main gun, as sourcing ammunition for the NATO-standard calibre can sometimes be easier.

In addition to both explosive-reactive armour, and a type of composite armour, the VT4 appears to be armed with China’s GL5 active protection system. The GL5 system detects incoming projectiles and fires a pair of rockets at the threat. The double-detonation is thought to be sufficient to explode or throw off most types of shells. This neat GL5 demonstration video is worth the watch.

In addition to the GL5 protection system, the VT4 can protect the 3-man crew from nuclear, biological, and chemical threats. An onboard fire extinguishing system and air conditioning (crucial for the warm environment) comes standard.

The ISPR further said that Mangla Corps Commander Lt Gen Shaheen Mazher Mehmood visited the Armoured Division and inspected the first batch.

Maj Gen Rashid Mahmood briefed the commander about ongoing post-shipment inspections of the first batch of tanks, the statement said.

In July last, the army inducted in its Armored Corps an improved version of the indigenously developed Al-Khalid-1, a main battle tank developed in a joint venture with China and Ukraine.