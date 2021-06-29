World

Pakistan-origin man stabbed, insulted over ‘beard and clothing’ in Canada

By Anadolu Agency

Just weeks after a Pakistani family was murdered in Ontario, a Muslim migrant was attacked in a Canadian province with a knife by two unidentified assailants, local media reported.

In the city of Saskatoon in the Saskatchewan province, Pakistani national Muhammad Kashif was harassed and stabbed on Friday by two attackers.

Starphoenix daily reported that Kashif, 32, was assaulted while he was returning to his home in the evening, wearing traditional Muslim clothing.

He said the attackers stabbed him in the back as they shouted: “Why are you wearing this dress?” “Why are you here?” and “Go back to your country. I hate Muslims.”

They also shouted “And why do you have this beard?” before cutting off a part of Kashif’s beard. He was later stabbed in the arm and had to get 14 stitches.

“A third attacker might have been waiting for the first two in a nearby green car,” Kashif said. An investigation was launched into the assault.

Charlie Clark, the mayor of Saskatoon, said in a statement that he was “horrified and saddened” by the attack.

“Groups that are spreading white supremacy, Islamophobia and any other form of discrimination need to be investigated and held accountable,” he said.

“We must also confront individual acts of racism and discrimination,” he added.

Kashif, who emigrated from Pakistan to Canada 20 years ago, said he was concerned about the safety of his wife and three children, aged between 3 and 8.

The attack follows the June 6 incident in which four members of a Pakistani family in Ontario were run down by a truck in what police called “a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate.”

Previous articleAnalysis: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Analysis: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?

DETROIT: You glide silently out of the Tesla (TSLA.O) showroom in your sleek new electric Model 3, satisfied you're looking great and doing your...
Read more
HEADLINES

Afghan Taliban vow to not attack civilians, NGOs amid rising violence

The Afghan Taliban have assured the civilians and non-military foreign nationals that they will not face any “security risks” from their side as violence intensified across the war-torn...
Read more
World

US eyes more stable, profitable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper

ROME: The United States hopes for more stable and profitable relations with Russia but if the latter continues to "attack", then Washington will respond,...
Read more
World

Israeli foreign minister heads to UAE on first official visit

JERUSALEM: Israel's foreign minister headed to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday in the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf...
Read more
World

Undeclared conflict? US’ battles with ‘Iran-backed militia’ escalate, again

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden's latest strikes against 'Iran-backed militia' in Syria and Iraq were not the first nor likely the last of his...
Read more
World

Twitter India hit with new headache after police complaint over controversial map

LUCKNOW: A Hindu group has filed a complaint with police against the Twitter country head for showing regions outside a map of India on its...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

FO hopes UAE to review travel restrictions for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office said on Tuesday that Pakistan hopes the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would review travel restrictions on Pakistanis given that the nation’s...

Marriage is a Sunnah, partnership is adultery

Netanyahu is out but nothing has changed

Mushaal fears Yasin Malik could be tortured to death

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.