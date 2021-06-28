Qasier summons national security committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security to discuss the security situation in the region, including Afghanistan, on Thursday at 3:00 pm.

Top military brass is also expected to attend the meeting.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sinjarani, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other parliamentary leaders are expected to be invited to attend the meeting.

In addition, the members of the committee, MPs and Senators would also participate in the meeting.

A notification regarding the summoning of the meeting will be issued after a final discussion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will also attend the meeting.