NATIONAL

Imran calling bin Laden ‘martyr’ was ‘slip of tongue’: Fawad

By Staff Report
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a “slip of the tongue” when he called slain al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden a “martyr”, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said.

In June last, the prime minister, while recounting the lows of the relationship between Islamabad and Washington on the floor of the National Assembly, told MPs that bin Laden had been “martyred” by US forces.

Bin Laden, who allegedly masterminded the 9/11 attacks, was killed in a raid on his hideout in 2011 after eluding detection for nearly 10 years.

“I will never forget how we Pakistanis were embarrassed when the Americans came into Abbottabad and killed Osama bin Laden […] martyred him,” he had said.

Speaking to a news channel Sunday, Chaudhry said that the statement was “a slip of the tongue” and the prime minister “had clarified it”.

Pakistan, he said, considered bin Laden a terrorist and his al Qaeda group a militant outfit.

He recalled that Pakistan had voted in favour of al Qaeda being listed on the terrorist list at the United Nations and that it followed international law on militant organisations.

While Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill had defended Imran, saying he had twice used the word “killed” for bin Laden –in addition to martyred — the controversy surfaced again last week when Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an interview with Tolo News of Afghanistan ducked a question on bin Laden, refraining from calling him a terrorist.

Qureshi, when the interviewer quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan as calling the former al Qaeda leader a “martyr”, said: “Out of context. He [prime minister] was quoted out of context.”

But when asked if he would disagree, the foreign minister paused for a while and then said: “I will let it pass.”

The following day, Fawad categorically said that those who kill innocent people are “terrorists”.

He said that there was “no confusion at any level” regarding those who carried out terrorist activities and killed innocent people.

“That is terrorism and the perpetrators are terrorists. We have suffered the pain of terrorism in our own land and can understand the pain of all who have lost their loved ones in these cowardly attacks,” he said in a tweet.

STATE-OWNED MEDIA TO BE DIGITISED:

Seperately, Fawad, while speaking at the National Immature Short Film Festival organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Inter-Services Public Relations in Islamabad, said the digitalisation of the state-owned media including Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and Associated Press of Pakistan would be initiated by August.

He said reforms were being introduced in the ministry to help it meet contemporary challenges, Radio Pakistan reported.

Fawad regretted that Pakistan offered numerous sacrifices in the war against terrorism, but failed to promote its narrative in an effective way.

He said media is an important tool with the states around the globe to help to shape public opinion and promoting the narrative of the states.

The minister said the journey of a “Naya Pakistan” has already begun under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also lauded ISPR for giving a new dimension to short films in Pakistan.

Previous articleFATF decided Pakistan’s case on political grounds: Qureshi
Next articleUAE ban on entry from India unchanged, aviation body says
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Ex-finance minister holds PTI responsible for looming energy crisis in Pakistan

Miftah Ismail, the former finance minister, has held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government responsible for a looming energy crisis in the country. According to Dawn, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SAPM’s own firm involved in ‘illegal’ trade of hybrid cotton materials

ISLAMABAD: In a startling revelation, M/s Aurega Lahore, a company owned by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal says he has full faith in PPP candidates in AJK

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that he has full faith in his party's candidates in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and they...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA grounds 140 flight attendants for being overweight

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines has grounded 140 flight attendants for being overweight and excluded them from promotions and the duty roster for July flights,...
Read more
Top Headlines

UAE ban on entry from India unchanged, aviation body says

DUBAI: A United Arab Emirates ban on entry from India, South Africa and Nigeria remains in place, the federal aviation authority said on Sunday,...
Read more
NATIONAL

FATF decided Pakistan’s case on political grounds: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again raised fingers on Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) decision against removing Pakistan from the grey list...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PIA grounds 140 flight attendants for being overweight

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines has grounded 140 flight attendants for being overweight and excluded them from promotions and the duty roster for July flights,...

UAE ban on entry from India unchanged, aviation body says

Imran calling bin Laden ‘martyr’ was ‘slip of tongue’: Fawad

FATF decided Pakistan’s case on political grounds: Qureshi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.