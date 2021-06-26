NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks stable government in Afghanistan: Fawad

By Staff Report
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said Pakistan sought a stable government in Afghanistan and it will never allow any country to use its territory to attack targets inside its war-torn neighbour.

Talking about Pakistan-US relations especially in the context of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the minister said durable peace in Afghanistan was very crucial for Pakistan.

Quoting the recent interview of the prime minister to the New York Times, he said Imran Khan has clearly stated his views regarding relations with the United States, China and Afghanistan.

He has expressed his desire for stability of Afghanistan and vowed to help Afghanistan in achieving peace and stability, Fawad said.

He said a stable government should be established in Afghanistan by taking on board all stakeholders. The solution to the Afghanistan question must be secured by keeping warring factions in the loop.

“Taliban were persuaded by Pakistan to negotiate first with the United States and then with the Afghan leadership”, he said, adding that Imran, in his interview, also stated that Pakistan will not allow its territory to be used by anyone against Afghanistan.

Minister said the prime minister was of the view that Pakistan may consider sealing its borders with Afghanistan if the situation in the country deteriorates following the withdrawal of American troops.

He said Pakistan had already fenced off 90 percent of its border region with Afghanistan and, right now, was in a position to completely seal the border if such an eventuality arises.

He said Imran termed both United States and China as economic superpowers and that the improvement in relations between them would have positive impacts on the global environment.

He said the prime minister has outlined a new dimension to relations with the United States by emphasising to strengthening economic relations rather than security ties.

Fawad said Imran, in his interview, also recalled that the relations with the United States have been viewed from a security perspective in past.

The minister assured that Pakistan was ready to play its role in easing out tensions between China and the United States.

He recalled that Pakistan had also played a role in the 1970s when tensions between the United States and China were at an all-time high.

He said prime minister has also expressed his optimism for better relations with India.

“If our relations with India improve in the future, then Pakistan will have a geographically important position between India and China, two major trade markets. Then the world, including the United States, will not be able to ignore Pakistan,” he said.

