Two killed, 11 injured as vehicle falls in gorge in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: At least two people including driver and a student were killed and 11 others injured when a vehicle fell into a gorge here on Thursday.

DSP Galiyat Jamilur Rehman said that an Abbottabad bound hiace coming from Sialkot skidded off road due to over speeding and plunged into a gorge in Beeran Gali area, in suburbs of Abbottabad.

Two people, a driver and student, were killed in the accident while eight students among 11 others were injured.

The local people on self-help basis pulled up the bodies, injured from the gorge and shifted them to Benazir Bhutto Teaching Hospital.