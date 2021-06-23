LHC bars FBR from proceeding against Tareen’s sugar business

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday served a notice on the Federal Board of Revenue on a petition of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen and directed the revenue collection body to refrain from proceeding against his sugar business.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza took up the petition which accused the agency of serving “illegal” notices on JDW-Group, Tareen’s business group, in violation of Article 10-A of the Constitution.

The counsel representing the business requested the court to annul the notice.

The LHC forwarded the matter to the FBR, directing it to take its decision only after considering the response from the group. “No action should be taken against the applicant until a decision is reached [on the matter],” the judge said.

In March, the Federal Investigation Agency registered two cases of money laundering and corporates fraud against Tareen and his son, Ali Tareen, under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating of public shareholders), and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code with sections 3 and 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

The cases were opened in the light of findings of the sugar inquiry commission that had accused several sugar producers — including Tareen — of “underreported sales and fraud”. Tareen had rejected the “fabricated” charge sheet and denied any wrongdoing.

Tareen had returned to Pakistan in November last year after ending his seven-month-long self-imposed exile after falling out with Prime Minister Imran Khan following the inquiry.