Foreign funding case: PTI seeks finance record of PML-N, PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has filed a petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking details of the bank accounts of Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in connection with the foreign funding case against it.

The request was made by Minister of State for Information and Broadcast Farrukh Habib.

Recalling how Akbar S. Babar was permitted to review the documents submitted by PTI in the case, Habib sought permission to review bank accounts of the PPP and the PML-N.

“[We] want to review the record on Akbar Babar pattern,” the minister said in his request.

Last November, the ECP had launched an investigation against the PPP and the PML-N over claims of foreign funding.

Earlier, PTI had submitted a new application to the ECP to seek expediting scrutiny process against PML-N and PPP in the case.

Habib submitted an application to ECP for conducting daily hearings of foreign funding case against the PML-N and PPP.

The case has been dragging on for more than six years without reaching a final judgement. It pertains to allegations that the PTI has taken funds from dubious, prohibited and illegal sources which, if proven, can lead to severe consequences for the ruling party.