Pakistan records lowest positivity rate in three months

Pakistan recorded its lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months at 3.58 percent on Friday, according the latest statistics provided by the National Command and Operation Centre.

The last lowest Covid-19 positivity rate reported by the country was on February 28 at 3.02 per cent.

As many as 83 people lost their lives to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to NCOC’s daily coronavirus report.

The report stated that 52,859 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,893 tests came back positive.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours was 3.58 percent.

The total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country so far stands at 21,105, while the total number of cases is 928,588. Meanwhile, 856,005 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The country is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases amid the deadly third wave that has wreaked havoc, however Sindh is still reporting a spike in cases.

A day earlier, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho that said despite the efforts of the government, people are still hesitant to get themselves vaccinated.

The health minister, addressing a press conference in Karachi, said Sindh would ease restriction once people start getting themselves inoculated.

“The coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi is still above 11 percent,” Dr Pechuho said, adding that Sindh is yet to see an improvement.