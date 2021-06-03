NATIONAL

PIA dismissed 700 staffers with dubious educational backgrounds, Senate told

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday informed the Senate that as many as 700 staffers of Pakistan International Airlines who were inducted on dubious degrees and political affiliations in the tenures of the past governments have been terminated.

In response to supplementary questions during question hour, the minister said that those officials were not only terminated but criminal and judicial actions were also taken against them.

Regarding the allegedly fake license of pilots, the minister said that the licenses of 262 pilots were found suspicious after comprehensive background scrutiny. Following the due process, 50 pilots have been terminated, 32 suspended while cases of remaining pilots were pending in various courts.

He said the opposition should appreciate the present government’s action against pilots possessing suspicious licenses.

The minister said restrictions on PIA flight operations in the European countries would be lifted after International Civil Aviation Organisation’s safety audit in October or November.

He said flight operations to six European countries and the United Kingdom have been suspended. The approximate loss incurred due to the closure of flights after his June 2020 statement was Rs7.9 billion during the last six months.

Meanwhile, the government also informed the House that it disbursed Rs180 billion in 14.9 million people across the country under the Ehsaas programme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said an amount of Rs12,000 per person was disbursed.

He clarified that Benazir Income Support Programme was not being closed. A new Ehsaas survey was being carried out which would be completed by June 30, he added.

The minister said since the last data was collected in 2010-2011, it was necessary to design a more robust, widely agreed-on, technology-based, nationwide survey.

Before survey implementation, refinements had been made to increase the accuracy of the socio-economic assessment tool and poverty estimation processes, he said. He said the data was taken from NADRA and there was no political interference.

To another supplementary question, Khan said the Kamyab Jawan programme was launched under which loans were being provided to the youths on easy conditions for establishing their own businesses.

He said the scope of the Ehsaas programme has been expanded to provide assistance to the disadvantaged segments of society.

He said under the Ehsaas Kafaalat project, the government has increased the amount of quarterly stipend from Rs5,000 to Rs6,000.

He said the government has also decided to increase the number of Kafaalat beneficiaries from around five million to seven. The number was expected to be further increased to eight million by the end of this year, he added.

Ehsaas programme chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar told the House there were 34 executing agencies of various programmes and BISP was one of them.

She said after surfacing corruption, Benazir Debit Card was converted to a biometric system.

 

 

Previous articlePakistan proudly leading green finance innovations to secure future: Imran
Next articleBJP politician assassinated in held Kashmir
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan all set for dialogue on Afghan peace process today

ISLAMABAD: The foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan are all set to meet for the fourth trilateral foreign ministers' meet-up in Beijing today...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh accuses of stealing Balochistan’s water supply, endangering crops

QUETTA: The Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani has once again accused Sindh of stealing water from the province, stating that the province should get 7,600 cusecs...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ordinance giving overseas Pakistanis voting rights challenged by PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The presidential ordinance allowing voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and use of electronic voting machines has been challenged in Islamabad High Court by Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Media reforms aimed to protecting press freedom: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said that the PTI government is introducing large-scale reforms in the media sector...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends detention of Asif in wealth case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MP Khawaja Asif in the assets beyond income...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh to block salaries of officials refusing vaccinations

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday directed the finance department to withhold from July the salaries of government officials refusing to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Media reforms aimed to protecting press freedom: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said that the PTI government is introducing large-scale reforms in the media sector...

Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

Court extends detention of Asif in wealth case

Sindh to block salaries of officials refusing vaccinations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.