World

Former centre-left politician Herzog elected Israel’s president

By Agencies

TEL AVIV: Israel’s parliament on Wednesday elected former centre-left politician Isaac Herzog as the country’s president, a role that is largely ceremonial but also meant to promote unity among ethnic and religious groups.

Herzog beat rival candidate Miriam Peretz, an educator and mother of two Israeli infantry officers killed in battle, by a vote of 87 lawmakers to 26.

He will assume the presidency next month, replacing Reuven Rivlin, who is ending his seven-year term.

First elected to parliament in 2003, Herzog, 60, went on to lead the Labour party and hold several portfolios in coalition governments. His most recent public post was as head of the Jewish Agency for Israel, which encourages immigration.

Defeated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a 2015 national ballot, Herzog was picked as president as his former nemesis faced possible toppling by a cross-partisan alliance of challengers.

The struggle over the premiership has set off rancour in Netanyahu’s religious-rightist base. Many left-leaning Israelis have long demanded his ouster as he is under trial on corruption charges – which he denies.

Last month’s fighting between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza also touched off rare mob violence among the Jewish majority and Arab minority within Israeli cities.

“It is essential, really essential, to tend to the open wounds that have been opened in our society recently,” Herzog said in parliament, accepting the appointment.

“We must defend Israel’s international standing and its good name in the family of nations, battle anti-semitism and hatred of Israel, and preserve the pillars of our democracy.”

Herzog, a lawyer, is a son of the late Israeli president Chaim Herzog, who also served as his country’s ambassador to the United Nations.

He is popularly known by his childhood nickname “Bougie”, a combination of the Hebrew word for doll “buba” and a word for toy used by French children, “joujou”.

 

Previous articleHundred hero Conway puts New Zealand on top against England
Next articleIHC restrains govt from appointing HEC chairman
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Erdogan woos Egypt, Gulf states in push to repair ties

ANKARA: Turkey hopes to maximise its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations "on a win-win basis", President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, as Ankara...
Read more
World

Fire on Iran navy ship at mouth of Gulf, crew evacuated: report

TEHRAN: A fire broke out in an Iranian navy vessel near the mouth of the Gulf, but the entire crew was able to safely...
Read more
World

China’s Xi calls for greater global media reach

BEIJING: China President Xi Jinping said the country must improve the way it tells its "stories" to a global audience as it seeks to...
Read more
World

Sinovac gets WHO’s approval  

NEW YORK: The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that it has approved a Covid-19 vaccine made by drugmaker Sinovac Biotech for emergency use...
Read more
World

China confirms first human case of bird flu strain, says risk of spreading is low

China reported the world's first human infection of the H10N3 bird flu strain on Tuesday but said the risk of it spreading widely among...
Read more
World

Who benefits? US debates fairest way to share spare vaccine

WASHINGTON: In April, the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. Five...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

IHC restrains govt from appointing HEC chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday restrained the government from appointing chairperson of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and issued notices to the concerned...

Former centre-left politician Herzog elected Israel’s president

Hundred hero Conway puts New Zealand on top against England

Palestinian lives matter!

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.