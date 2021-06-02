HEADLINES

Senators elect chairmen of standing committees

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Wednesday elected various public officials to the post of chairman within different standing committees.

Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman has been elected as the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

It is relevant to mention here that Sherry Rehman has been a member of the Senate of Pakistan since 2015.

Sherry was the first woman Leader of the Opposition in the Senate from March to August 2018 and served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States from 2011 to 2013.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed has been elected as chairman of the Senate Standing Committee for Defence.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Senator Abdul Qadir has been elected as chairman of the Senate Standing Committee for Petroleum. The term of Abdul Qadir, who was elected with a unanimous vote, will be for three years.

Senator Faisal Javed has been elected as chairman of Standing Committee for Information and Broadcasting.

Moreover, Senator Ali Zafar has been elected as chairman of Senate Standing Committee for Law and Justice. Zafar was elected to the post of the committee’s chairperson unanimously.

The law and justice committee is arguably the most important one in the upper house and is responsible for all laws enacted in the Parliament.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Sami Yazdi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed, Dr Wasim Shehzad and PPP Senator Palwasha Khan also attended the meeting.

The elections of the chairmen and chairpersons of various standing committees of the Senate were held a day earlier at the Parliament House.

When asked about barring the media from attending the election of chairmen of the standing committees, Yousaf Raza Gillani said that the government informed them about this issue. He said that they hope that the media will not be kept away from the meetings of these committees.

Previous articleGovt to consult stakeholders over controversial media ordinance
Next articleSindh’s matric, intermediate exams to be held in July, announces minister
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Eco-friendly Sahiwal power plant addressing energy woes

ISLAMABAD: Sahiwal power plant in Punjab, a major energy project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has been addressing the energy woes for Pakistan over...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC serves notice on Sindh in Pearl murder

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Sindh government regarding the lack of medical and other facilities being provided to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh’s matric, intermediate exams to be held in July, announces minister

The matric and intermediate examinations in Sindh will be held in July, wherein the final dates for the exams will be announced within the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to consult stakeholders over controversial media ordinance

The Information Ministry has set up a committee to consult with concerned stakeholders the Pakistan Media Development Authority Ordinance as the proposed regulatory body...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tajikistan to purchase weapons from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday stressed the need to improve defence ties between the two countries, as...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N MP says won’t seek bail after court rejects request

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MP Javed Latif on Wednesday claimed he had no plan to seek bail in a case of inciting people against...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to consult stakeholders over controversial media ordinance

The Information Ministry has set up a committee to consult with concerned stakeholders the Pakistan Media Development Authority Ordinance as the proposed regulatory body...

Tajikistan to purchase weapons from Pakistan

PML-N MP says won’t seek bail after court rejects request

Chinese vaccine experts share production know-how in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.