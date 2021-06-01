FO takes exception to ex-Israeli minister’s misusing of Pakistani hospital’s image

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has said that Pakistan has taken serious exception to a former Israeli minister posting a video on social media showing the image of Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad while claiming it as Hamas headquarters and the largest medical complex in Gaza.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said, “We have seen the statement by Israel’s former war minister and we believe that it is casual misjudgement at best, and deliberate misrepresentation at worst. We also take serious exception to the fact that a Pakistani building was misquoted in the statement.”

Israeli far-right politician and former war minister Naftali Bennett posted a video on May 20 showing an image of a hospital that he said was the “largest medical complex in Gaza” and a Hamas headquarters from where the group was “conducting terror actions against Israel.”

Social media users were quick to point out that the photo was of Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, SAPM on the Middle East Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called Bennett’s video a deliberate attempt to mislead the world.

He said that Israel is frustrated due to Pakistan’s active role in highlighting the Palestinian issue and Israeli atrocities infant of the whole world.

“It is a deliberate attempt to mislead and deceive the world as Israel has destroyed actual health facilities in Gaza. We condemn this attempt to malign Pakistan,” Ashrafi told a foreign news agency. He added that Pakistan will continue its support for the Palestinian people till the formation of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.