Imran won’t compromise on principled stand on indiscriminate accountability: aide

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of principles and he won’t compromise on his strict principled stand on “accountability of all” at any cost.

Talking to a news channel, Afridi said that all stakeholders are on the same page with regard to national interest and working for the strengthening of the country.

He said Imran’s does not do politics of blackmailing and added the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is facing no foreign threats.

Afridi said the corrupt have joined hands and demanded NRO when they were offered a dialogue related to the national interest. He said Imran would never bow down to them “under any circumstances”.

He once again invited the opposition parties to come forward and raise the same voice against the mafia. Due to government’s efforts, the country is moving on the right track to achieve its destiny, he said.

Afridi also regretted that mafia is engaged in hatching conspiracies against the prime minister but they would never succeed in their drama. He said the opposition was also backing the mafia but his government would go to every length to nab the corrupt.

He said the government is ever ready to hear every parliamentarian’s and political party’s reservations but they should behave and utilize forums accordingly.

Replying to a query, he said there was a dire need to amend NAB and judicial laws to dispose of corruption cases within the stipulated time frame and ensured a speedy justice system for every citizen of the country.

He stressed that rule of law, justice, investment in human resources and people’s socioeconomic empowerment, was imperative to ensure robust progress and steady economic development in the country.

