Thousands take to streets in Karachi to support Palestinians

KARACHI: Thousands of people including a large number of women and children took to the streets in Karachi on Wednesday to express solidarity with Palestinians.

The protest was held in front of the Karachi Press Club while journalists and a large number of celebrities also attended it and demanded Israel to stop attacking innocent people.

The protesters, carrying pro-Palestine placards, chanted slogans against Israel and called upon the international community to intervene in the matter for safeguarding the lives of the people of Palestine.

More protests are expected to be held after Wednesday’s demonstration in Karachi by people from different walks of life across the country.

The protest came at a time when tensions between Israel and Palestine have reportedly left hundreds killed and injured.

Earlier this week, the government announced to observe a Palestine Solidarity Day on May 21 to register its protest against Israel’s attacks.