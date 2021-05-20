NATIONAL

Thousands take to streets in Karachi to support Palestinians

By Monitoring Report

KARACHI: Thousands of people including a large number of women and children took to the streets in Karachi on Wednesday to express solidarity with Palestinians.

The protest was held in front of the Karachi Press Club while journalists and a large number of celebrities also attended it and demanded Israel to stop attacking innocent people.

The protesters, carrying pro-Palestine placards, chanted slogans against Israel and called upon the international community to intervene in the matter for safeguarding the lives of the people of Palestine.

More protests are expected to be held after Wednesday’s demonstration in Karachi by people from different walks of life across the country.

The protest came at a time when tensions between Israel and Palestine have reportedly left hundreds killed and injured.

Earlier this week, the government announced to observe a Palestine Solidarity Day on May 21 to register its protest against Israel’s attacks.

Previous article13 killed, over 30 injured in bus crash
Next articleDrones to digital: Pakistan joins nations innovating to plug Covid health gaps
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran, China counterpart extol relationship as ‘all-weather’ ties turn 70

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Thursday reaffirmed their resolve to further push cooperation to a higher level,...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC bears fruit amid 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China ties

ISLAMABAD: Since the establishment of their diplomatic relations 70 years ago today, Pakistan and China have forged an all-weather friendship and conducted all-round cooperation. As...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC permits holding of professional tests even as cases grow

ISLAMABAD: Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced in-person professional assessments can now take place, even as the nation witnessed an increase of 29...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cher’s star power helps rescue ‘loneliest’ Kaavan

ISLAMABAD: Cher’s rescue of an elephant long held in dismal conditions is a one-of-a-kind story, as would be expected from the singular star. Even she...
Read more
NATIONAL

Teen dies in TikTok fake suicide stunt gone wrong

PESHAWAR: A young man was killed as he pretended to shoot himself while being filmed by friends for a TikTok video, police said Thursday. Hamidullah,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Drones to digital: Pakistan joins nations innovating to plug Covid health gaps

ISLAMABAD: As Covid-19 strains Pakistan’s health system, tens of thousands of women doctors are sitting at home, their talents squandered in a country where...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

PESHAWAR

KP CM reshuffles cabinet

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday assigned and reshuffled the portfolios of his ministers, advisors, and special assistants and with immediate...

Cher’s star power helps rescue ‘loneliest’ Kaavan

Teen dies in TikTok fake suicide stunt gone wrong

Drones to digital: Pakistan joins nations innovating to plug Covid health gaps

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.