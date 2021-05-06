HEADLINES

Quetta student killed, police alleged to be behind the incident

By News Desk

The Eagle Squad of Balochistan Police allegedly opened fire on the car of a student on Sariab Road, Quetta, resulting in the student’s death.

The student, Faizan Jattak, 22, who was killed in the incident has sparked a protest in the city and on social media.

On the complaint of Jattak’s cousin, a first information report (FIR) was registered, and it stated that the cousin had been travelling with Jattak in the car, wherein the two men were heading home through Sariab Road around 10 pm. At this point, four officials of the Eagle Squad signalled them to stop at Sada Bahar Terminal.

“As soon as we travelled a bit ahead, they started firing on us because of which my cousin, Faizan, was seriously injured. He died on the spot, while I was injured,” the FIR quoted Jattak’s cousin as saying.

The FIR was lodged against the four police officials under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, an “initial examination” of Jattak’s body showed a gunshot wound on his neck and back.

The incident led to the blocking of the road wherein the killing occurred, and cries of “police brutality” were heard from the protestors. Long queues of vehicles could be seen on the road which links the southern and western parts of Balochistan with the provincial capital, Quetta.

Similarly, multiple netizens took to social media and demanded firm action against those responsible.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry.

Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson for the Balochistan government, in a statement expressed that he was “very saddened” over the firing incident which resulted in Jattak’s death and injuries to his companion.

“Top leadership of the police have taken notice of the incident and issued directions for an immediate inquiry. Justice will prevail,” he said in a tweet.

Faizan Jattak was the son of tribal elder Mir Dad Mohammad Jattak. His funeral prayers were held in his hometown Dasht on Thursday.

The incident comes months after five officials of the Islamabad Police were arrested for the killing of 21-year-old student Osama Satti. A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to look into the incident concluded that Satti was murdered by officials of the Crisis Response Team (CRT) of the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the police.

The CRT team, comprising five policemen including a driver, fired at Satti’s car with the intention to kill the driver instead of neutralising him, police officials had told Dawn.

Satti’s case had sparked massive outrage on social media with citizens calling for police reforms.

Previous articleKarachi to tighten restrictions as positivity ratio jumps to 14pc
Next articleKhushab by-election
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Karachi to tighten restrictions as positivity ratio jumps to 14pc

KARACHI: Karachi's positivity ratio rose up to 14 per cent, and Sindh is planning on tightening the restrictions on the populace to curb the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Dr Alvi appoints 13 judges in LHC, others in BHC

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Thursday approved a summary of the appointment of judges in the Balochistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt forms parliamentary committee to further electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday formulated a five-member parliamentary committee to further the agenda of electoral reforms and to engage the opposition...
Read more
HEADLINES

Media reports against PM Imran are ‘false and fabricated’: Yasinzai

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Justice (r) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai says media reports of a statement against Prime Minister Imran Khan which is being attributed to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Only central Punjab to receive normal rain cycles this May: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that Pakistan may receive less rainfall in May than usual but added that central Punjab will receive normal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Intermediate, board exams should be given priority, says education minister

The board exams in Pakistan will commence after June 15, announced Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday, adding that priority will be given...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Rights and responsibilities

A responsibility is a duty you should do, such as doing your own work. A good citizen always does such things which make his...

Get vaccinated

Impacts of smoking

A costly lockdown

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.