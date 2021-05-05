COAS stresses need for military cooperation in meeting with Saudi CGS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The army chief’s remarks came during a meeting with the Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily in Riyadh on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the Afghan peace process, defence, security and military to military cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

“Pakistan-KSA cooperation will have a positive impact on peace and security in the region,” the ISPR stated quoting the army chief.

CGS KSA thanked the COAS for his sentiments and assured of full cooperation and support from the kingdom in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability.

Earlier it was reported that Gen Bajwa reached Riyadh on May 4 ahead of the crucial trip by Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia later this week.

The army chief was received by Pakistan’s recently-appointed Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lt-Gen (r) Bilal Akbar and Saudi military officials.

During the visit, the army chief would be meeting Saudi civil and military leadership in what seems to be part of the preparation of the prime minister’s scheduled to take place on May 7.

The visit of the army chief and upcoming trip by the premier is seen as significant as these developments suggest a thaw in ties between the two countries.