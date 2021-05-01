Sports

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in first Test

Pakistan 426 (Fawad 140, Butt 91, Abid 60, Muzarabani 4-73) defeat Zimbabwe 176 (Kaia 48, Afridi 4-43 Hasan 4-53) and 134 (Musakanda 43, Hasan 5-36) by an innings and 116 runs

By Agencies

HARARE: Seamer Hasan Ali took nine wickets in the match as Pakistan defeated hosts Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs after tea on the third day of the first Test at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Hasan moved past 50 Test wickets as he took a career-best 5-36 to help bowl Zimbabwe out for 134. He recorded figures of 4-53 during the home side’s first-innings score of 176.

Pakistan posted 426 in reply, anchored by Fawad Alam’s superb 140 which put the tourists into a commanding position.

Tarisai Musakanda top-scored in Zimbabwe’s second innings with a career-best 43 before he was needlessly run out chasing a suicidal third run.

It was a wasted opportunity for the batsman who had been elevated from his usual number three position to open due to an injury to Prince Masvaure who did not bat in the second innings.

Hasan’s ability to get reverse swing on the slow surface helped him rip through the Zimbabwe middle and lower order, and he was ably supported by left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (2-27).

Fawad’s 140 from 204 balls included 20 fours, before he was the last man out chasing quick runs to boost his side’s total.

He became the fourth wicket for seamer Blessing Muzarabani (4-73) after a bottom edge that well taken by wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva. Seamer Donald Tiripano completed figures of 3-89.

Fawad, who takes a bizarre front-on stance at the crease, has now scored a century on all four occasions he has passed 50 in Test cricket. Openers Imran Butt (91) and Abid Ali (60) also scored fifties for the touring side.

The second and final Test will be played at the same venue from Friday.

Previous articleFormal start of final phase of Afghan pullout by US, NATO
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

England team to tour Pakistan in October: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said the British envoy has confirmed that the English cricket team will tour Pakistan in October. He said...
Read more
Sports

Fawad puts Pakistan in command against Zimbabwe

HARARE: Fawad Alam notched his fourth Test hundred as Pakistan built an imposing first innings lead over Zimbabwe on the second day of the first...
Read more
Sports

SL’s Karunaratne, Thirimanne make Bangladesh toil in second Test

PALLEKELE: Openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne posted hundreds and a double century stand as Sri Lanka reached 291-1 against Bangladesh on an ominous first...
Read more
Sports

Seamers put Pakistan in control against Zimbabwe in first Test

HARARE: Seamers Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali took four wickets each as Pakistan seized control of the first Test against Zimbabwe on the opening day...
Read more
Sports

Champions League: Benzema rescues Madrid against Chelsea as semi-final hangs in balance

LONDON: Karim Benzema came to Real Madrid’s rescue again on Tuesday, his acrobatic volley earning them a 1-1 draw against an impressive Chelsea side in...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan look to tame Zimbabwe without injured Yasir

HARARE: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe without key leg-spinner Yasir Shah in a two-Test series which starts in Harare on Thursday, but are "confident" after...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran renews offer for talks with Opp on electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday once again invited the opposition parties to participate in bringing electoral reforms in order to restore the...

Committee reviews latest gear to improve online education

Punjab raises minimum wage to Rs 20,000

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.