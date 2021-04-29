World

India adds another 375K virus cases, tries to vaccinate more

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, with another 375,000 people infected, as the country gears up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults Saturday.

It now has reported more than 18.3 million cases, behind only the United States. The health ministry also reported 3,645 deaths in the last 24-hour period, bringing India’s total to 204,832, according to the health ministry. Experts believe both figures are an undercount, but it’s unclear by how much.

India has set a global record for daily new cases for seven of the past eight days.

Starting Wednesday, all Indians 18 and older were allowed to register on a government app for vaccinations, but social media were flooded with complaints the app had crashed due to high use, and once it was working again, no appointments were available.

The mass vaccination drive for the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people began in January and has crawled along since. Nearly 10 percent of people have received one jab, but only around 1.5 percent have received both required doses. The latest effort to vaccinate those between ages 18 and 44 is expected to face problems, including whether states even have enough supplies.

On Wednesday, the health minister in hard-hit Maharashtra state promised free vaccines for that age group but clarified the state didn’t have enough stock to start giving the vaccines on Saturday.

The recent surge has been partly fed by new variants of the coronavirus, mass public gatherings such as political rallies and religious events that were allowed to continue, and relaxed attitudes on the risks fed by leaders touting victory over the virus.

With the country’s healthcare system collapsing under the record surge, help has also come from overseas. On Wednesday, the United States sent the first of several Covid-19 medical shipments to India. Britain sent a shipment earlier this week while others like France, Germany, Ireland, and Australia have also promised help.

Previous articleBlinken says Turkey, others should refrain from new purchases of Russian weapons
Next articleIndia’s deepening water crisis at the heart of farm protests
Avatar
Agencies

1 COMMENT

  1. India is giving completely false statistics. Experts believe that the stats Indian government is providing is atleast 1/3 of the actual stats.

    I’ve never in my life seen an Indian government lying so much on every count as this one.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

India’s deepening water crisis at the heart of farm protests

NEW DELHI: Every year, Swarn Singh sows rice in his fields, knowing that the thirsty crop is draining northern India’s Punjab of its groundwater....
Read more
World

Blinken says Turkey, others should refrain from new purchases of Russian weapons

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Turkey and all US allies on Wednesday should refrain from making further purchases of Russian weaponry,...
Read more
World

Saudi crown prince softens Iran rhetoric in balancing act

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has taken a more conciliatory public stance towards Iran, trying to balance long-held animosity with economic considerations and bridge...
Read more
World

India’s Covid-19 death toll passes 200,000 as WHO says variant found in 17 countries

NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 on Wednesday, with more than 3,000 fatalities reported in just 24 hours, as the World Health...
Read more
World

Only few differences with Biden administration: Saudi crown prince

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in remarks aired on Tuesday that the United States was a strategic partner and that...
Read more
World

Australia marks 25 years since worst mass shooting

CANBERRA: Australia marked the 25th anniversary of the country's worst mass shooting on Wednesday in which a lone gunman killed 35 people and forced...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Signs condemning Israel occupation of Palestine pop up ahead of Jerusalem...

KARACHI: Banners displaying slogans condemning the Israeli occupation and in solidarity with Palestinians are appearing across the country on Thursday ahead of Jerusalem Day. Jerusalem...

Habib takes oath as minister of state for information

India’s deepening water crisis at the heart of farm protests

India adds another 375K virus cases, tries to vaccinate more

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.