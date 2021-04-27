World

More than 30 soldiers killed in militant attack in northeast Nigeria

Rising insecurity across Nigeria has killed scores of soldiers and civilians this year

By Agencies

ABUJA: Militants overran an army base in northeastern Nigeria, killing more than 30 soldiers before pulling back in the face of air strikes, sources said.

The attackers hit the base in Mainok town in northeast Borno state on Sunday afternoon, three soldiers and a local resident told Reuters.

Rising insecurity across Nigeria has killed scores of soldiers and civilians this year. Just over a month ago, about 30 soldiers were killed in four attacks in northeast Nigeria.

A military spokesman reached by phone said they would issue a statement on the incident but declined to comment further.

The sources told Reuters that 33 soldiers were killed in Sunday’s attack. The militants wore military camouflage and arrived in around 16 gun trucks and six mine-resistant military vehicles, one of the soldiers said. After several hours, they captured the base and soldiers called in airstrikes.

More soldiers were killed when militants ambushed reinforcements sent to help, the sources said. A resident said the attackers also set ablaze the town’s police headquarters.

“I saw them while fighting with soldiers,” resident Ba Umar Abba Tuja told Reuters. “When the fighter jet started hovering in the air, the (militants) fled to the community and hid in the primary school.”

Tuja said the militants left around midnight.

Mainok is roughly 55 kilometres from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state. An insurgency has plagued northeast Nigeria for more than a decade, killing more than 30,000 people and displacing at least two million.

Previous articleNadal saves match point in final against Tsitsipas to clinch Barcelona Open
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

India’s federal govt won’t import vaccines, leaving it to states: sources

NEW DELHI: India's government has decided to leave the import of COVID-19 vaccines to state authorities and companies, two government officials told Reuters, a...
Read more
World

Rocket hits Afghan government compound during ceremony, 16 children hurt

KABUL: A rocket hit the provincial governor's compound in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province on Monday during a religious ceremony, wounding at least 16 children,...
Read more
World

India’s coronavirus crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid

NEW DELHI: India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday as countries including Britain, Germany, and the United...
Read more
World

ASEAN changed Myanmar statement on release of political detainees: sources

YANGON: A draft statement circulating the day before a Southeast Asian leaders' summit on the Myanmar crisis included the release of political prisoners as...
Read more
Top Headlines

US to provide vaccine components, medical supplies as India battles Covid-19 spike

WASHINGTON: The United States will immediately send raw materials for Covid-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to a massive...
Read more
World

‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at Oscars, Hopkins wins over Chadwick Boseman

HOLLYWOOD: "Nomadland," the story of van dwellers in America, won the best picture Oscar and two other Academy Awards on a triumphant night for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.