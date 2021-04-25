HEADLINES

Another U-Turn? Maryam wants Imran to complete five-year term

PML-N VP says Shehbaz could become PM today if he betrays his brother Nawaz

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: In a major policy shift, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that she would like to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government complete its five-year term so that Prime Minister Imran Khan should not foul cry.

“I want (PTI government) to complete five years’ term so that it does not tell the people tomorrow that if we got five years, we would have done wonders,” said Maryam during an interview what is being described by political analysts a U-turn in PML-N’s narrative against the federal government.

In the past, Maryam has time and again vowed not to allow the PTI government complete its stipulated term. However, the new statement of the PML-N VP reflects that the vows of long march and no confidence motion announced by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership are likely to change now.

Maryam said that what PM Imran could not achieve in three years, he would not be able to do in five years too.

She said that PTI the government has been shaken and rather it has broken down.

“The Jahangir Tareen group is much bigger than it looks. I am not ready to bear the burden of mistakes Imran Khan made. PML-N will not allow Imran Khan escape easily. I want him to complete five year’s term,” she asserted.

Maryam said that the PTI has definitely broken down while the PML-N stands stronger than ever.

“Every leader of PML-N was jailed but the PML-N came out stronger. PTI is broken today. Imran Khan is afraid because he sees Shaebaz Sharif as his alternative. If Shehbaz Sharif betrays his brother, he could become prime minister today,” asserted the PML-N leader.

The PML-N vice president said that if our goal was to form a government, it was a two-minute game.

“But we wanted Pakistan to be run according to the constitution. Establishment and institutions should have no role in forming and overthrowing the governments and every institution must work within its constitutional limits. Although Shehbaz Sharif’s temperament is different from Nawaz Sharif but the only narrative of Nawaz Sharif would prevail in the PML-N. Shehbaz Sharif also accepts Nawaz Sharif’s narrative. I am sick of answering this question time and again,” she asserted.

Responding another question, Maryam said that the establishment did not want Nawaz to be active in Pakistani politics.

“Because if Nawaz Sharif is active in Pakistani politics, then neither the selected nor the selectors will have any role. Now people will stand by the PML-N narrative. They will stand for the development of this country. As soon as the time of election approaches, the people will stand with Nawaz Sharif. The narrative of giving respect to vote would get popular and the people would vote for Nawaz Sharif who will win finally,” asserted Maryam.

