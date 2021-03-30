World

China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws

By Agencies

BEIJING: China’s top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong’s constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the makeup of the city’s legislature.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress passed the amendments on the final day of a two-day session, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

It did not immediately provide any details of the changes to Annexes I and II of the Basic Law, which has governed Hong Kong since the former British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Chinese officials have said the committee that selects Hong Kong’s leader would had the added power of choosing “a fairly large proportion” of the legislature.

They have not said how many seats that would be. The Legislative Council, as the body is called, will be expanded from 70 to 90 seats.

The changes are expected to reduce the proportion of members who are directly elected. Currently, half the legislature is chosen in direct elections.

The Election Committee will also be expanded from 1,200 to 1,500 members.

The full National People’s Congress rubber-stamped a proposal in early March that authorized the Standing Committee to amend the Basic Law. The next step is for Hong Kong to revise its election laws and hold an election under them.

Under the changes, a committee will also be established to review the qualifications of candidates for office in Hong Kong to ensure the city is governed by “patriots,” in the language of the central government.

The political opposition in Hong Kong — which has advocated for more democracy, not less — sees the changes as part of a broader effort to keep them out of office.

In part, it comes down to the definition of patriots. The opposition has tried to block legislation by filibustering a key legislative committee for months and disrupting legislative proceedings.

Beijing, which prioritizes political stability, sees these actions as unduly interfering with the governing of Hong Kong and wants to keep these actors out of government.

Previous articleIran rejects ending 20pc enrichment before US lifts sanctions: state TV
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Iran rejects ending 20pc enrichment before US lifts sanctions: state TV

DUBAI: Iran will not stop its 20 percent uranium enrichment before the United States lifts all sanctions, Iranian state TV quoted an unnamed official...
Read more
World

Myanmar protesters launch ‘garbage strike’ as death toll tops 500

YANGON: Rubbish piled up on the streets of Myanmar’s main city on Tuesday after activists launched a “garbage strike” to oppose military rule as...
Read more
World

Guterres seeks decisive action to stave off debt crisis in developing world

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has said that though significant steps have been taken to prevent a debt crisis on nations hit hard...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rape victim paraded through Indian village, beaten by mob

A 16-year-old girl was paraded through the streets of her village after having been raped by a 21-year-old man, being taunted and beaten by...
Read more
World

Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup

Myanmar security forces killed three people in the main city of Yangon on Monday, witnesses and media reported, as activists called on ethnic minority...
Read more
World

HRW calls on Qatar to dismantle male guardianship

DUBAI: Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Qatar on Monday to eliminate male guardianship rules that prevent women from making independent decisions on basic rights...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.